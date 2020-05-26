World
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, relationship at the terminus (after three years of love)
The two actors, already engaged in «Riverdale», seem to have closed their love story: «For months there has been a back and forth», reveals Page Six, « then when the pandemic came they chose to spend the quarantine separately ». And everyone took his own way
The closing credits for the relationship between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. The two young actors, already boyfriends in « Riverdale », it seems they said goodbye before lockdown , although still missing the official confirmation of those directly concerned. “They separated when the coronavirus arrived”, reveals a source to Page Six . «They spent the quarantine in different places, they are however good friends “.
Actually, gossip bounced off the internet for months already: «Their love story has lived through several phases of push and pull “, recalls the insider,” but they have always found a way to mending the tears ». Even last summer, when the pink newspapers from all over the world already gave them for singles : «Do not believe everything you read on the web », denied Cole in chorus and Lili from the pages of W Magazine.
This time, however, there seems to be no way to recompose the fracture: you have removed all the photos from the social networks with the now ex boyfriend, while he – whisper the evil ones – may have approached a another woman, Kaia Gerber , daughter of Cindy Crawford. “Unfounded rumors,” he replied. While a friend assured IS! News that Cole and Lili would remain together even after home isolation .
And instead it seems that love has come to an end after almost three years. The first rumors about their attendance , in fact, date back to 'summer 2017 , although the public debut is dated May 7 2018, on the red carpet of the Met Gala. They have always jealously guarded their privacy, attacking anyone who tries annoying raids , insinuating alleged crises and spreading fake news.
That's why today's silence, for many count as a quasi-confirmation .
