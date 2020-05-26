cole-sprouse-and-lili-reinhart,-relationship-at-the-terminus-(after-three-years-of-love)

The closing credits for the relationship between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. The two young actors, already boyfriends in « Riverdale », it seems they said goodbye before lockdown , although still missing the official confirmation of those directly concerned. “They separated when the coronavirus arrived”, reveals a source to Page Six . «They spent the quarantine in different places, they are however good friends “.

Actually, gossip bounced off the internet for months already: «Their love story has lived through several phases of push and pull “, recalls the insider,” but they have always found a way to mending the tears ». Even last summer, when the pink newspapers from all over the world already gave them for singles : «Do not believe everything you read on the web », denied Cole in chorus and Lili from the pages of W Magazine.

This time, however, there seems to be no way to recompose the fracture: you have removed all the photos from the social networks with the now ex boyfriend, while he – whisper the evil ones – may have approached a another woman, Kaia Gerber , daughter of Cindy Crawford. “Unfounded rumors,” he replied. While a friend assured IS! News that Cole and Lili would remain together even after home isolation .

And instead it seems that love has come to an end after almost three years. The first rumors about their attendance , in fact, date back to 'summer 2017 , although the public debut is dated May 7 2018, on the red carpet of the Met Gala. They have always jealously guarded their privacy, attacking anyone who tries annoying raids , insinuating alleged crises and spreading fake news.

That's why today's silence, for many count as a quasi-confirmation .

READ ALSO

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reihart perhaps broke up