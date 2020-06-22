cole-sprouse,-the-rape-charges-and-the-star's-reply:-«all-false»

First, Justin Bieber. Then, Cole Sprouse . The actor, who found El Dorado on television, was accused of sexual assault and rape . It was a girl who denounced him, not to the competent authority but to that great people's court that is Twitter. « It happened at a party, in 2013, when Cole was at New York University “, she wrote online,” I was invited to one of her parties by a mutual friend. When he arrived, he started flirting with me and I was flattered.

We talked for a while. ” Then the conversation died away, and alchemy took over. “We started kissing,” the girl forced online, “she invited me to her room, and I went there, but I was a bit shining having drunk three drinks. Once she got to her room, she became aggressive. He pushed me against the bed, put his hands under my shirt and started stroking me. I told him several times to stop, but he didn't listen “, explained the profile Twitter named Victoria.

The story then went into the details of the violence. «I was stunned and in tears. I kept saying no, but he kept undoing my pants. After doing so, he told me to leave. I went home sobbing, took a shower and stayed under the water for a while. I never told anyone about it because who would have believed me? We are talking about a rich Disney star “, concluded the girl, whom Cole Sprouse wanted to reply to.

« Today, me and three other cast members of Riverdale we have been unjustly accused of sexual assault by anonymous Twitter accounts. I take these accusations very seriously and I'm working with the right team to get to the bottom of the matter. The false accusations greatly damage the victims of real crimes. I would never try to silence someone. On the contrary, I encourage anyone who wants to understand each other more to verify the accusations that have been made against me, accusations that tell facts never happened “, wrote Cole Sprouse on Twitter, in a post which, shortly after, was taken up by Lili Reinhart , ex-girlfriend of the actor.

« I always take allegations of sexual assault seriously. But it has been proven that this account was created specifically to make up stories about me and my castmates. I can't think of anything that is more convoluted than trying to invent sexual assault. It harms the men and women who have really been victims of it , “wrote Reinhart, who was accused of the same crime on the weekend as Sporuse.

READ ALSO

Riverdale is about to return: here are the news on the next season and the cast

READ ALSO

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, relationship at the terminus (after three years of love)

READ ALSO

From the break up with Lili to the arrest: 5 things about Cole Sprouse that (maybe) you missed