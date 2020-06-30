Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Research Insights, Industry Size 2020 With Top Players- Lennox International, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., AHT Cooling Syste m

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the report.

Increased demand from commercial outlets for these equipment’s has driven the market for global commercial refrigeration equipment market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 raising the initial estimated value of USD 43.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 70.06 billion by 2026.

Commercial refrigerators are used so that the products stored inside them are easily visible for the consumer or the user of these refrigerators. They usually have one or two compartments, one of which includes a freezing compartment that is used to display items that need to be stored on or below 0°C. The other is a refrigerated compartment whose temperature varies. These refrigerators are designed to use vapour-compression systems.

Drivers and Restraints of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market

Market Drivers:

Increased innovation and adoption of regulated equipment in the industry will drive the market growth

Increase in number of commercial outlets, like restaurants, fast-food outlets, and supermarkets will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost and power consumption of these equipment is set to restrain the market growth

Regulations by the authorities regarding energy consumption and chemicals is also one of the major restraint for the market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Standex International Corporation, Lennox International, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., AHT Cooling Syste ms, Whirlpool Corporation, Manitowoc Foodservice, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Inc., FUJIMAK CORPORATION, Dover Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Johnson Controls, Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Imbera FoodService, Master-Bilt Products, Middleby Corporation, Nor-Lake Inc., Tecumseh Products.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type: Walk-in coolers, Transportation refrigeration equipment

By End-User: Supermarkets, Hotels/restaurants & catering, Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, E-commerce

By Application: Food service, Food and beverage distribution, Food and beverage retail

To comprehend Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Refrigeration Equipmentare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

