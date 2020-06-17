Commodity Plastic Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2018–2025 | Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil, Sinopec Corporattion, BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Europe Commodity Plastic Market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Commodity Plastic industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Europe Commodity Plastic Market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

Europe commodity plastic market is expected to reach USD 714.66 billion by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

A commodity plastic is the types of plastics that are used in a wide variety of applications and have day to day usage. Most of the commodity plastics have billions of applications, including packaging, electronics, automobiles and healthcare. Most commonly commodity plastics resins are transformed into sheets & films for further use. Some plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are directly molded in bottles and other forms.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Commodity Plastic Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil, Sinopec Corporattion, BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Braskem, Eni S.P.A, Ineos, LG Chem, Ltd., LOTTE Chemical, Nova Chemicals Corporation, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Borealis AG announced to expand its product portfolio for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), under the brand name Borealis Bormed PL8830-PH for the healthcare industry

In September 2018, Bayport Polymers, LLC , a joint venture of Borealis AG announced to build a polyethylene unit at its production site in Bayport, Texas with a production capacity of 625,000-ton-per-year.

In September 2018, ENI S.P.A. opened a new elastomer plant in Ferrara, which will supply the elastomers and other plastics products to the automotive industry, in order to full fill the growing demand for plastics and rubber products from automotive industry.

Segmentation: Europe Commodity Plastic Market

The Commodity plastic market is segmented into three notable segments such as Product type, Application and Geography

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and others. Polyethylene is further sub-segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, UHMW, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is further segmented into rigid PVC and flexible PVC. Polypropylene (PP) is further segmented into polypropylene homo-polymers (PPH) and polypropylene co-polymers (PPC). In October 2016, the joint venture of BASF and Avantium named as Synvia for the production of FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) as well as the marketing of the new polymer PEF (polyethylenefuranoate)

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, construction, textile, medical & pharmaceutical and others. Packaging is further segmented into film wraps, plastic bags, industrial & household chemical containers, milk jugs, cereal box liners, others. Automotive is further segmented into air dams, car bumpers, rocker panels, consoles, grilles, others. Electronics is further segmented into telecommunications, semiconductors, electronic components, displays, others. Consumer goods is further segmented into food storage containers, weather-resistant clothing, indoor-outdoor carpeting, utensils, others. Constructions are sub-segmented into doors, roofing, flooring, wall covering, piping, window covering, insulation and others. The textiles are sub-segmented into fibers & fabrics and others. The medical & pharmaceutical is sub-segmented into medical or laboratory tools, pharmacy prescription bottles, therapeutic systems, surgical equipment and others. In November 2017, the company announced a 50 / 50 joint venture called Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), a plastics recycling business, in the Netherlands with SUEZ S.A.S UEZ is a France based company which specializes in water and waste management. This acquisition is anticipated to expand the product Portfolio of the company into recycled materials.



