Commodity Plastic Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects By 2025 | Exxon Mobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, DowDuPont

North America commodity plastic market is expected to reach USD 478.08 billion by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 2.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

A commodity plastic is the types of plastics that are used in a wide variety of applications and have day to day usage. Most of the commodity plastics have billions of applications, including packaging, electronics, automobiles and healthcare. Most commonly commodity plastics resins are transformed into sheets & films for further use. Some plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are directly molded in bottles and other forms.

Competitive Analysis: North America Commodity Plastic Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Exxon Mobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Braskem, Eni S.P.A, Ineos, LG Chem, Ltd., LOTTE Chemical, Nova Chemicals Corporation, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Braskem announced the supply of green plastics for Rio de Janeiro brand Cafe Favorito. This green plastics is considered as first polyethylene obtained from renewable origin. The renewable resin is produced from sugarcane and is 100% recyclable resin, which will be used for the manufacturing of coffee pillow packs of 500g capacity

In October 2018, the Borealis AG announced to expand its product portfolio for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), under the brand name Borealis Bormed PL8830-PH for the healthcare industry portfolio

In December2017, mitsubishi chemical corporation had developed bio-based engineering plastics under the brand name DURABIO, for large automotive exterior components. This newly developed DURABIO is made from isosorbide, deriving from renewable plants.

Segmentation: North America Commodity Plastic Market

The Commodity Plastic Market is segmented into three notable segments such as Product type, Application and Geography

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and others. Polyethylene is further sub-segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, UHMW, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is further segmented into rigid PVC and flexible PVC. Polypropylene (PP) is further segmented into polypropylene homo-polymers (PPH) and polypropylene co-polymers (PPC). In May 2018, Formosa Plastics Corporation announced the expansion of its Texas based production facility with the addition of a new processing plant. The new plant will use UNIPOL PE technology and is capable of producing both HDPE and LLDPE with a combined capacity of 400,000 Tons per year.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, construction, textile, medical & pharmaceutical and others. Packaging is further segmented into film wraps, plastic bags, industrial & household chemical containers, milk jugs, cereal box liners, others. Automotive is further segmented into air dams, car bumpers, rocker panels, consoles, grilles, others. Electronics is further segmented into telecommunications, semiconductors, electronic components, displays, others. Consumer goods is further segmented into food storage containers, weather-resistant clothing, indoor-outdoor carpeting, utensils, others. Constructions are sub-segmented into doors, roofing, flooring, wall covering, piping, window covering, insulation and others. The textiles are sub-segmented into fibers & fabrics and others. The medical & pharmaceutical is sub-segmented into medical or laboratory tools, pharmacy prescription bottles, therapeutic systems, surgical equipment and others. In March 2018, the Chevron Phillips Chemicals Company started the operation of a new ethane cracker, at its Cedar Bayou facility in Baytown, Texas, U.S.A. The facility has a production capacity of around 1.5 billion metric tons/3.3 billion lbs. per year. The new plant will also produce polyethylene resins.



