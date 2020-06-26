Commodity Plastics Market – Advanced Tech & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2025

The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept into focus while producing this Global Commodity Plastics Market report. It also describes all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market with the systemic company profiles. The Global Commodity Plastics Market report makes an organization armed with information produced by sound research methods.

What is more, this Global Commodity Plastics Market report underlines various strategies that are used by top market players in the Commodity Plastics industry. The use of well-established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are very useful in creating such a superior Global Commodity Plastics Market research report. All the market insights of Global Commodity Plastics Market research report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. This gives more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for commodity plastics is growing owing to the certain reasons such as the burgeoning packaging production, raising expendable income-generating tremendous order for customer goods and the developing generation of lightweight electrified transports and strengthening alloy costs. Some of the factors may act as the restraint for the market growth such as enlarged environmental affairs over synthetic garbage and authority ordinances. To overcome certain challenges, emerging nations contributing notable extension possibilities will act as a promoter for the market.

A Commodity Plastic is the types of plastics that are used in a wide variety of applications and have day to day usage. Most of the commodity plastics has billions of applications, including packaging, electronics, automobiles and healthcare. Most commonly commodity plastics resins are transformed into sheets & films for further use. Some plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are directly molded in bottles and other forms.

Global commodity plastic market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis: Global Commodity Plastics Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Exxon Mobil, Sinopec Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Basf SE, DowDuPont, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Braskem, Eni S.P.A, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Gas Authority of India Limited(GAIL), Hanwha Co. Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation, Ineos, LG Chem, Ltd., Lotte Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Qatar Petroleum, Qenos Pty Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, Sabic, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Braskem announced the supply of green plastics for Rio de Janeiro brand Cafe Favorito. This green plastics is considered as first polyethylene obtained from renewable origin. The renewable resin is produced from sugarcane and is 100% recyclable resin, which will be used for the manufacturing of coffee pillow packs of 500g capacity.

In October 2018, the company announced to expand its product portfolio for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), under the brand name Borealis Bormed PL8830-PH for the healthcare industry portfolio.

In December2017, mitsubishi chemical corporation had developed bio-based engineering plastics under the brand name DURABIO, for large automotive exterior components. This newly developed DURABIO is made from isosorbide, deriving from renewable plants.

Segmentation: Global Commodity Plastics Market

The Commodity plastic market is segmented into three notable segments such as Product type, Application and Geography

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and others. Polyethylene is further sub-segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, UHMW, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is further segmented into rigid PVC and flexible PVC. Polypropylene (PP) is further segmented into polypropylene homo-polymers (PPH) and polypropylene co-polymers (PPC). In May 2018, Formosa Plastics Corporation announced the expansion of its Texas based production facility with the addition of a new processing plant. The new plant will use UNIPOL PE technology and is capable of producing both HDPE and LLDPE with a combined capacity of 400,000 Tons per year

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, construction, textile, medical & pharmaceutical and others. Packaging is further segmented into film wraps, plastic bags, industrial & household chemical containers, milk jugs, cereal box liners, others. Automotive is further segmented into air dams, car bumpers, rocker panels, consoles, grilles, others. Electronics is further segmented into telecommunications, semiconductors, electronic components, displays, others. Consumer goods is further segmented into food storage containers, weather-resistant clothing, indoor-outdoor carpeting, utensils, others. Constructions are sub-segmented into doors, roofing, flooring, wall covering, piping, window covering, insulation and others. The textiles are sub-segmented into fibers & fabrics and others. The medical & pharmaceutical is sub-segmented into medical or laboratory tools, pharmacy prescription bottles, therapeutic systems, surgical equipment and others. In September 2018, the company opened a new elastomer plant in Ferrara, which will supply the elastomers and other plastics products to the automotive industry, in order to full fill the growing demand for plastics and rubber products from automotive industry.



