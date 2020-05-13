Condé Nast Italia, the adventure begins in the world of eBooks

Starts with two titles related to the brand Vanity Fair the new adventure of Condé Nast Italia in the world of eBooks, produced entirely and internally by the Publishing House.

“The Best of 2019” , already available on the Kindle Direct Publishing platform at the price of € 4, 99 , is the collection of the 20 more exclusive cover stories published in 2019 on the pages of the weekly directed by Simone Marchetti, from Tiziano Ferro who gives the world the news of his marriage to Pedro Almodóvar who talks about the harassment suffered in college, from the political declarations of Madonna and Robert De Niro to the rebirth stories of Emma Marrone and Negramaro.

The “General Archive of the Indies” , the collection of the rubrics that Alessandro Baricco wrote for the weekly Condé Nast between the spring of 2016 and that of 2017. From his passion for English gardens to his first high fashion show, from the return to the scene of a railway disaster in the Apulian countryside to the story of an epic Messi game, for 48 weeks Baricco 'cataloged' the world: here the outputs are collected for the first time all together, at a price of € 6, 99.

For Condé Nast Italia, the production of the necklace does not stop here Vanity Fair Stories – this is the « trademark »which accompanied the expansion of the Vanity Fair storytelling into new platforms, first in the territory of live interviews, with the Festival inaugurated in November 2017 and with the most recent direct Instagram, then precisely in the world of eBooks.

Other vertical collections of interviews and a second title signed by Alessandro Baricco are in preparation, a collection of travel essays written for the weekly between 2013 and the 2015, entitled “Five places in the world and other stories”. And that's not enough, because eBooks related to the other Condé Nast brands are also in the pipeline: titles related to the contents of Vogue, GQ and Wired, a collection of travel stories curated by Condé Nast Traveler and a series of special recipes by La Cucina Italiana .