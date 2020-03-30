Condé Nast Social Talent Agency, the fundraiser for Cesvi

In this health emergency situation, also Condé Nast Social Talent Agency (CNSTA) – agency dedicated to Social Media Talent Management and which to date includes 30 talent – wants to make his contribution through the organization of a fundraiser in favor of Cesvi. Among the health organizations at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus, Cesvi was founded in Bergamo in 1985, and has worked for 35 years all over the world to face the most serious humanitarian emergencies and to carry out concrete projects to fight poverty and sustainable development.

The fundraiser, also promoted by the CNSTA talents in favor of intensive therapy at the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo , one of the hardest hit right now, will support the purchase of respirators, lung ventilators, surgical masks, reinforced waterproof gowns or nitrile gloves , but also to support the elderly population of Milan and Bergamo with home delivery of meals, groceries, masks or medicines to the over 65.

Direct donations from the campaign # CNSTAinsiemeper can be made on the website: https://www.cesvi.org/cnstainsiemeper-cesvi/