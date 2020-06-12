Connected Logistics Market Competitive Analysis By Key Players: Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics,

Connected Logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Connected Logistics Market By Software (Asset Management, Warehouse Internet of Things, Security, Data Management, Network Management, Streaming Analytics), Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Network Management Platform), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Seaways), Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, NFC, Satellite), Device (Gateways, RFID Tags, Sensor Nodes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Connected Logistics Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place . Global Connected Logistics market 2020-2027 report offers a extensive and precise estimates and forecasts study of Connected Logistics industry along with the analysis of essential features providing key industry insights to the readers. The Connected Logistics market research report further delivers an methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Connected Logistics market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.

Click HERE To get SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-connected-logistics-market

Connected Logistics Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Intel Corporation,

SAP SE,

Infosys Limited,

Cisco,

HCL Technologies Limited,

ORBCOMM,

Cloud Logistics,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Software

Asset Management Remote Asset Management Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring

Warehouse Internet of Things Building Automation System (BAS) Warehouse Management System (WMS) Warehouse Control System (WCS)

Security

Data Management

Network Management

Streaming Analytics

By Platform

Device Management Platform

Application Enablement Platform (AEP)

Network Management Platform

By Service

Professional Services Consulting Services Integration and Deployment Services Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

By Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, and Energy

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Telecom and Information Technology

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Device

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis: Connected Logistics Market

Global connected logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected logistics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Connected Logistics competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Connected Logistics industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Connected Logistics marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Connected Logistics industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Connected Logistics market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Connected Logistics market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Connected Logistics industry.

Connected Logistics Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Connected Logistics Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Connected Logistics Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Connected Logistics Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Connected Logistics Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Connected Logistics Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

ToC………….More……

Read More: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-connected-logistics-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com