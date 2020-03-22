conte-closes-all-non-essential-activities.-open-food-and-pharmacies

Intervention, as always in the late evening, by Giuseppe Conte who, on Facebook announces the closure of all non-strategic production activities. “Outside of the activities deemed essential, we will only allow work to be carried out in a smart working mode and we will only allow production activities deemed in any case relevant for national production “, explains.

Those implemented are “severe measures” but, according to the premier “we have no alternative”. Slowing down the production engine of the country without stopping it is his idea.

“It is not an easy decision, but it is necessary today to be able to contain the spread of the epidemic as much as possible”, added the premier. Therefore all production activities that are not crucial, indispensable, to guarantee us essential goods and services are closed throughout Italy.

The new restrictive measures announced are valid until April 3 .

Within the companies all the chains deemed essential remain active and therefore linked to the food sector, to pharmaceutical and biomedical and that of transport.

On the other hand, the reduction in activities related to the Public Administration is clear: the exercises related to health, defense and education remain open.

Newsagents and tobacconists also continue to operate, in addition to information services.

The beverage industry , the food industries , l in the agro-food chain and zootechnics , the textile industry only closely linked to work clothes (excluding clothing).

The production of rubber , plastic materials and chemical products will not be interrupted, as well as papermaking and oil refineries. This also applies to activities related to hydraulics, the installation of electrical, heating or air conditioning systems and the manufacture of medical and dental supplies.

And, as activities related to essential services, repairs of the tools used in the food, pharmaceutical or transport chain also remain active . The latter, in fact, will also be insured from Monday.

The Dpcm that the government is filing will not include rail passenger transport (interurban), rail freight transport, land passenger transport in urban and suburban areas, taxis and NCCs, road hauliers, maritime and air transport.

Sewerage management and waste collection management are also active, in addition to banking, postal, insurance and financial activities. Veterinary services , call centers and private security services as well as cleaning and washing of public areas should not be affected by the provision.

Within the public administration, compulsory social insurance, defense-related services and, of course, health care remain active . Finally, excluding residential and non-residential social assistance services.

The list of activities and sectors that will continue to operate will be made official on Sunday 22 March. But, with possible modifications, it should be this:

Agricultural crops and production of animal products, hunting and related services

Fishing and aquaculture

Food industries

Beverage industry

Manufacture of other technical and industrial textile articles

Manufacture of sago, ropes, ropes and nets

Manufacture of non-woven fabrics and articles in these ways (excluding clothing)

Packs of overalls, uniforms and other work clothes

Paper making

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

Manufacture of coke and products from oil refining

Manufacture of chemicals

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

Manufacture of rubber articles

Manufacture of plastic products

Manufacture of laboratory glassware, for hygienic use, for pharmacies

Manufacture of refractory products

Production of aluminum and semi-finished products

Manufacture of electro-medical devices (including detached parts and accessories)

Manufacture of other irradiation tools and other electrotherapeutic equipment

Manufacture of machines for the paper and cardboard industry (including parts and accessories)

Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies

Repair and maintenance of non-domestic use refrigeration and ventilation equipment

Repair and maintenance of medical diagnostic equipment, surgical and veterinary medical equipment, dental equipment and instruments

Repair and maintenance of machinery for the chemical, petrochemical and oil industries

Repair and maintenance of agricultural tractors

Repair and maintenance of other agricultural, forestry and animal husbandry machinery

Repair of distillation apparatus for laboratories, centrifuges for laboratories and machinery for ultrasonic cleaning for laboratories

Repair and maintenance of aircraft and spacecraft

Repair and maintenance of railway, tramway, trolleybus and subway rolling stock (excluding their engines)

Installation of medical diagnostic equipment, dental equipment and instruments

Installation of electro-medical devices

Supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

Water collection, treatment and supply

Sewerage management

Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery

Remediation activities and other waste management services

Electrical installation

Installation of hydraulic, heating and air conditioning systems (including maintenance and repair) in buildings or other construction works

Installation of gas distribution systems (including maintenance and repair)

Installation of fire extinguishing systems (including integrated ones and maintenance and repair)

Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles

Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories

for the sole maintenance and repair of motorcycles and trade in related parts and accessories

Wholesale of paper, cardboard and stationery items

Wholesale of fire and accident prevention articles

Rail passenger transport (interurban)

Rail freight transport

Land transport of passengers in urban and suburban areas

Taxi transportation

Transport by rental of remittance cars with driver

Freight transport by road

Transportation by gas pipelines

Transport by liquid pipelines

Sea and water transport

Airplane transport

Storage and transportation support activities

Postal services and courier activities

Information and communication services

Financial and insurance activities

Scientific research and development

Translation and interpreting

Veterinary services

Private security services

Surveillance systems related services

Sterilization activity of medical health equipment

Cleaning and washing of public areas, snow and ice removal

Other cleaning activities nec

Call center activities

Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance

Instruction

Health care

Residential social work services

Non-residential social assistance

Activities of economic organizations, employers and professionals