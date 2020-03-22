World
Conte closes all non-essential activities. Open food and pharmacies
Intervention, as always in the late evening, by Giuseppe Conte who, on Facebook announces the closure of all non-strategic production activities. “Outside of the activities deemed essential, we will only allow work to be carried out in a smart working mode and we will only allow production activities deemed in any case relevant for national production “, explains.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=GN_m-rH7g7I&feature=emb_logo
Those implemented are “severe measures” but, according to the premier “we have no alternative”. Slowing down the production engine of the country without stopping it is his idea.
“It is not an easy decision, but it is necessary today to be able to contain the spread of the epidemic as much as possible”, added the premier. Therefore all production activities that are not crucial, indispensable, to guarantee us essential goods and services are closed throughout Italy.
The new restrictive measures announced are valid until April 3 .
Within the companies all the chains deemed essential remain active and therefore linked to the food sector, to pharmaceutical and biomedical and that of transport.
On the other hand, the reduction in activities related to the Public Administration is clear: the exercises related to health, defense and education remain open.
Newsagents and tobacconists also continue to operate, in addition to information services.
The beverage industry , the food industries , l in the agro-food chain and zootechnics , the textile industry only closely linked to work clothes (excluding clothing).
The production of rubber , plastic materials and chemical products will not be interrupted, as well as papermaking and oil refineries. This also applies to activities related to hydraulics, the installation of electrical, heating or air conditioning systems and the manufacture of medical and dental supplies.
And, as activities related to essential services, repairs of the tools used in the food, pharmaceutical or transport chain also remain active . The latter, in fact, will also be insured from Monday.
The Dpcm that the government is filing will not include rail passenger transport (interurban), rail freight transport, land passenger transport in urban and suburban areas, taxis and NCCs, road hauliers, maritime and air transport.
Sewerage management and waste collection management are also active, in addition to banking, postal, insurance and financial activities. Veterinary services , call centers and private security services as well as cleaning and washing of public areas should not be affected by the provision.
Within the public administration, compulsory social insurance, defense-related services and, of course, health care remain active . Finally, excluding residential and non-residential social assistance services.
The list of activities and sectors that will continue to operate will be made official on Sunday 22 March. But, with possible modifications, it should be this:
Agricultural crops and production of animal products, hunting and related services
Fishing and aquaculture
Food industries
Beverage industry
Manufacture of other technical and industrial textile articles
Manufacture of sago, ropes, ropes and nets
Manufacture of non-woven fabrics and articles in these ways (excluding clothing)
Packs of overalls, uniforms and other work clothes
Paper making
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
Manufacture of coke and products from oil refining
Manufacture of chemicals
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
Manufacture of rubber articles
Manufacture of plastic products
Manufacture of laboratory glassware, for hygienic use, for pharmacies
Manufacture of refractory products
Production of aluminum and semi-finished products
Manufacture of electro-medical devices (including detached parts and accessories)
Manufacture of other irradiation tools and other electrotherapeutic equipment
Manufacture of machines for the paper and cardboard industry (including parts and accessories)
Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
Repair and maintenance of non-domestic use refrigeration and ventilation equipment
Repair and maintenance of medical diagnostic equipment, surgical and veterinary medical equipment, dental equipment and instruments
Repair and maintenance of machinery for the chemical, petrochemical and oil industries
Repair and maintenance of agricultural tractors
Repair and maintenance of other agricultural, forestry and animal husbandry machinery
Repair of distillation apparatus for laboratories, centrifuges for laboratories and machinery for ultrasonic cleaning for laboratories
Repair and maintenance of aircraft and spacecraft
Repair and maintenance of railway, tramway, trolleybus and subway rolling stock (excluding their engines)
Installation of medical diagnostic equipment, dental equipment and instruments
Installation of electro-medical devices
Supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
Water collection, treatment and supply
Sewerage management
Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery
Remediation activities and other waste management services
Electrical installation
Installation of hydraulic, heating and air conditioning systems (including maintenance and repair) in buildings or other construction works
Installation of gas distribution systems (including maintenance and repair)
Installation of fire extinguishing systems (including integrated ones and maintenance and repair)
Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles
Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories
for the sole maintenance and repair of motorcycles and trade in related parts and accessories
Wholesale of paper, cardboard and stationery items
Wholesale of fire and accident prevention articles
Rail passenger transport (interurban)
Rail freight transport
Land transport of passengers in urban and suburban areas
Taxi transportation
Transport by rental of remittance cars with driver
Freight transport by road
Transportation by gas pipelines
Transport by liquid pipelines
Sea and water transport
Airplane transport
Storage and transportation support activities
Postal services and courier activities
Information and communication services
Financial and insurance activities
Scientific research and development
Translation and interpreting
Veterinary services
Private security services
Surveillance systems related services
Sterilization activity of medical health equipment
Cleaning and washing of public areas, snow and ice removal
Other cleaning activities nec
Call center activities
Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance
Instruction
Health care
Residential social work services
Non-residential social assistance
Activities of economic organizations, employers and professionals