coronavirus:-10-virtual-tours-to-watch-animals

If we can't see the animals in person, now even the animals virtually enter our homes. All thanks to aquariums, reserves, research centers all over the world which, while visitors are in isolation due to the pandemic, put online the videos of the species that protect, and often also transmit in live-streaming, allowing us to see what they do in real time.

In the gallery above you will find ten that are worth the virtual journey to spend time and entertain children with interesting content.

Examples? The Australian organization Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef allows you to swim with a turtle and have its own view of the ocean thanks to a webcam positioned on its back, the Acquario di Genova has created three-dimensional videos that give the impression of moving inside the tanks between the sharks, while the Cincinnati zoo makes Facebook direct to show what do its red pandas, elephants, or Fiona, a premature hippopotamus who is a real star in the US. Browse the gallery above

