coronavirus,-5-new-discoveries-to-keep-in-mind-about-covid-19

Research on the new coronavirus is fervent. Here are five of the latest discoveries and scientific news related to the virus, from the permanence on the surfaces to the risks for the little ones up to sometimes neglected symptoms

Researchers around the world continue to study the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. And online, for example on the Pubmed database, there are now thousands of published studies. Analyzing disease more and more Covid – 19 will allow us to know and be able to better face the infection and the pandemic. In this regard, here are five of the most recent discoveries, since when and how the infection occurs, to the most affected categories up to the attention to symptoms in children.

1. Coronavirus, what remains on the surfaces

The latest scientific evidence shows that the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus can definitely last a few hours and probably even a few days – according to research up to 3 days, according to another also up to 9 – on surfaces such as plastic and steel, less on cardboard. But when it is tracked on objects it appears to be less infectious, given that in this case its viral titre is very small. For this reason, the WHO has not vetoed the movement of goods, which is safe. With regard to clothes and shoes, it is generally a good practice to remove and store them when you return home, but even these objects are not among the main transmission routes, unlike contact with saliva particles (proximity to people and handshakes ).

2. Children: most vulnerable infants and young children

Children and adolescents and young people are very little affected by the new coronavirus, just think that in Italy there are no deaths under the 30 years. And affected children also have less severe symptoms than adults. However, although the clinical manifestations in children are more moderate, especially infants and preschoolers have been found to be susceptible to infection. This was confirmed by a new study on two thousand Chinese children and young people, being published on Pediatrics and currently in preprint. Research shows that in most cases the ailments are mild or medium, however within the category of younger people, in about 6% of the children there have been serious clinical manifestations.

3. Symptoms, gastrointestinal ones often overlooked

A study being published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology (here in preprint) highlights that almost half of the patients with Covid – 19 in the province of Hubei presented with gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhea or anorexia – understood as a symptom related to the refusal of food and not as the disease of the 'nervous anorexia. In addition, the study reveals that for patients with digestive problems and in the absence of respiratory problems, the time between the onset of symptoms and hospitalization was longer, while the probability of being treated and discharged lower. In short, it is good that those who have gastrointestinal manifestations pay attention to the symptoms and the possibility that it is Covid is not excluded – 10.

4. Two out of three victims are male

At the date of 17 March the Istituto Superiore di Sanità provides a photograph of people affected by the new coronavirus in Italy. Speaking of numbers, 6 patients on 10 are male and 2 out of 3 victims are men. However, a fact that must not let women drop their guard. The deceased with less than 50 years are only 17 , all with other previous diseases – informative element that does not want to diminish the seriousness of the problem. The average age of the infected is 63 years, that of the deceased of years.

5. There is no evidence that ibuprofen hurts

It has long been argued that taking anti-inflammatories, including ibuprofen, may increase the risk of Covid – 19 or worsen the symptoms. The French Health Minister had urged citizens not to take these drugs in Covid's case – 19 because they could worsen the infection. It being understood that self-medication is always to be avoided, especially in the case of the new coronavirus, this is for now only a hypothesis and the Italian Ministry of Health has remarked that there is no evidence that ibuprofen hurts.