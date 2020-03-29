coronavirus,-5-reasons-not-to-be-frightened-by-the-latest-bulletin

The figures of the update of 27 March they speak mercilessly about 969 coronavirus positive people who died in the last 24 hours. This however does not mean that the situation is worse than in the past few days

(photo: Massimo Bertolini / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

“Death record” and “the highest number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic” are the simplest and most immediate considerations that the Bulletin of the Civil Protection of 27 March unleashes in each of us. If you stop at the official numbers there is no doubt: i 969 recorded deaths make today the most dramatic day so far experienced by our country for the Covid – 19 , with the previous sad record of 793 victims passed the 22%, or equivalently an unexpected + 46% compared to yesterday .

If, however, we enter into the merits of the numbers, and the actual meaning that these data may have in telling the epidemic, perhaps it makes no sense to be more scared or worried than we were until a few hours ago. Without wanting to downsize the enormous human pain for what our country is experiencing, we have collected here some of the reasons why today's data, in fact, does not change much what we already knew.

1. The data are not communicated regularly

In addition to the obvious statistical fluctuations that the data show, also the system of transmission of numbers from regions to national coordination can help create oscillations wider. For example, as was made clear during the press conference, 50 of the deaths included in today's data would be attributable to the day of yesterday , since the data of the Piedmont had arrived a few minutes late compared to the presentation of the bulletin on Thursday.

Instead of having 662 deaths for the 26 March and 969 for the 27 March , therefore, it would be more correct to assign 712 on Thursday it's at Friday. This is not a decisive change, it is true, but it gives the measure of how the fluctuations between one day and another may be due to issues that have nothing to do with the general evolution of the epidemic. For this reason, just as it would not make sense to start to celebrate if the data of the day marked a clear bending, it doesn't even make sense to despair if the abrupt variation is in the negative.

2. Real deaths are many more than official deaths

As we have also had the opportunity to tell here on Wired in days ago, the information available so far suggests that there are many more people who died with the Covid – 19 than what i Civil Protection bulletins have registered. The first assessments based on the real mortality of the first three months of the year, in fact, suggest how likely it is that the actual deaths are also 4 or more times higher than the official figure.

In this sense, therefore, a variation of the order of the 20% o of the 40% could be due (as far as we know) only to a better ability to intercept the real situation, and not necessarily a worsening of the epidemic scenario. In short, the data is too unreliable to allow conclusions to be drawn.

3. The death rate is lagging behind the rest

This effect can also create some statistical qui pro quo statistics: since between the onset of the first symptoms and the eventual death, a few days pass (on average 8, of which 4 in hospital), the chronological alignment between the positivity data buffer is that of the exitus is far from guaranteed. Making an exact assessment of this time difference is impossible because it would be necessary to know in detail also how much time passes between the execution of a buffer and the outcome of the analyzes, but in general experts tell us that the death rate photographs a situation shifted further back in time compared to positive cases.

4. Other data from the latest bulletin are reassuring

In this case a premise is a must: if the death rate already suffers from huge statistical fluctuations and a problem of underestimation of the epidemic reality, a fortiori that of the positive cases has almost zero statistical relevance , because we are talking about a defect of accuracy that easily points to a final number with an extra zero .

If you really want to make an analysis of the data of the day, however, we note that the increase in deaths is counterbalanced by a slight decrease of a hundred cases for new positives. But as always, we repeat, the punctual comparison between the numbers of the latest bulletins is not enough for justify enthusiasm for the end of the epidemic, or vice versa abandonment to despair.

5. There is no trend variation

If you look at today's data in an overview, widening your gaze to what has happened since the beginning of the epidemic, you notice that there is no particular deviation from the general trend. Of course, this can be considered not positive news because it indicates that we have not yet achieved a slowdown complete with the progression nor the much hoped for turnaround . But all – institutions and epidemiologists above all – in recent days have recommended caution: the apparent slowdown of lethality in the latest bulletins was not yet solid enough from a statistical point of view to draw general conclusions or to talk about reaching the peak or inversion of the trend . Unfortunately we will have to wait longer.