coronavirus,-according-to-who,-the-pandemic-“is-accelerating”-globally

The WHO Director-General points out that it took more than two months to arrive at 100 thousand cases and only 14 extra days to touch the 300 thousand. But this alarm serves to launch a call to action. All the numbers of the pandemic and how to fight it

The pandemic of Covid – 19 and under the watchful eye of the World Health Organization. Which made it known that globally “is accelerating” given that the numbers of the infected are rapidly growing. This is not an alarm that concerns only or specifically the Italy but a statement by the WHO director general which calls the attention of all countries to act and in particular on the importance of staying at home and physical estrangement, but also of tests for all suspected cases and isolation. Here are the numbers of the pandemic and what we can do.

The pandemic is faster

During the daily meeting in Geneva with the media of the 23 March 2020 WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “the pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days to arrive at 100 thousand cases of contagion, 11 days to detect the seconds 100 thousand cases and only 4 days for others 100 thousand. We can observe that the virus is accelerating ”. If the 21 March we were around 300 thousand infected, two and a half days apart, on the date of 24 March, we are about to touch altitude 400 mila (below the world map of contagion).

But the words of the WHO director general do not just want to sound an alarm. The aim is to make an appeal – the same with which the pandemic declaration took place – to all countries, globally, towards rapid and targeted action. So much so that the expert points out that “ we are not prisoners of statistics . We are not hopeless spectators of the scene. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic “.

What the WHO is asking for

But how? With defensive measures, adds Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “asking people to stay at home and with other physical distancing , an important way to slow down the spread of the virus and buy time “. And there are not only defensive measures, but also attack ones. In this case we speak of “test every suspect case, isolate it and cure all confirmed cases, as well as trace and quarantine all close contacts” . That of a good contact tracing is an aspect important, that in some countries, as in South Korea, it could be among the elements that made the difference in obtaining a success.

Furthermore, the WHO – which will shortly start a great trial against the new coronavirus – draws attention to the protection. of doctors and health personnel. This remains a priority, which has not always been put at the top of everyone's list, as explained by WHO Director-General. “This week – added – I will contact the heads of state and government of the G countries 20. Among the issues discussed, I will ask them to work together to increase the production of protective devices, avoid export bans and ensure their fair distribution as needed ” .

The epidemic and the pandemic in numbers

The acceleration of the spread of the new coronavirus, responsible for the Covid pandemic – 14, you can see it from the graph of. We have reached and passed the 100 thousand infected on March 6 , exactly 67 days after the first notification by the Chinese authorities of the presence of abnormal pneumonia – that it was soon discovered to be due to a new coronavirus. The 17 March, cases increased by 100 thousand units, and on 21 March arrived about 300 thousand . The last leap, with a total number of confirmed positives equal to 400 mila occurred in two and a half days. Here the acceleration of the pandemic.

At the date of 24 March, the countries with the highest number of cases, after China, are Italy (here the Italian timeline), followed by United States and Spain. But by far the top three most affected nations outside China were, in order, Italy, Iran and South Korea, where, as reported by the WHO on March 3, they counted the 80% of all cases outside the China at the time still relatively few , almost 2000.