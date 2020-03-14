coronavirus:-ale-and-bea,-who-teach-the-“grown-ups”-how-to-organize-the-days-at-home

The alarm clock sounds punctual, as every morning, and the first rays of sun pass shyly through the blinds. Right hand on the mobile phone scattered between the bed cushions, left hand blindly looking for the socks on the floor and then off, athletic leap out of the duvet already in the direction of the bathroom. There, between the shaving foam and the deodorant, a bottle of amuchina peeps out, as a reminder, which stops suddenly this stupid race: « What the hell am I doing? », with a dazed look at the mirror .

In fact there is nothing to run anywhere, neither today nor for the next three weeks: is in force isolation due to coronavirus . Taken from the syndrome of « Fantozzi goes retirement », however, the risk is to run anyway until own office , only to find it barricaded. In fact, unlike the famous comedy , it is almost impossible to go out on the street and not notice that something is wrong , but – just as it happens the character of Village – there is still the danger of starting to think: «Now what do I do? ».

Indeed no, the question in itself is right, but it is essential not to be caught by the craving and to remain calm. On the other hand, at home you can work – often – or cook, read, watch TV and listen to music, or simply enjoy the family , including children. Who in their hearts – especially if they are small – celebrate the suspension of the school, but hardly accept a change in everyday life: even more so if they know they have to spend about 20 days within their home walls.

It's tough for an adult, let alone a kid . Yet, in this sea of ​​ indeterminacy due to the health emergency, there are two Lombard children , a little brother and a little sister, who have decided to create a calendar with the program of their «home» days: she, Beatrice , is almost six years old, he, Alessandro , has barely four. It is therefore normal that they have had help from their parents for the drafting of the tender reminder of the activities, which is entitled precisely # iorestoacasa .

« 8 am. 30 alarm clock », with lots of sun drawn. Then breakfast, clothes, games (alone and in company), dancing in the garden and lunch, punctual at 13. Then, as usual, cartoon , afternoon rest, homework, snack, a little gymnastics and it's almost already in the evening. So, at 18, the mandatory order is « shower and pajamas » in view of the dinner, to then close with the phone call to the grandparents, some educational TV and goodnight at 21. 30, but only after having “brushed your teeth”.

In short, impeccable and rigorous planning , which traces the route so as not to get stuck in the domestic swamp . Where – especially for those who are used to offices – the specter of couch lagging , with consequent pile of dishes to be washed, unmade bed in the mid-afternoon and a mountain of backlog. And, to make matters worse, the loop pajamas-overalls-pajamas wandering in corridors like ghost . How to drive it out? You just need some fixed points and a compass to reach them.

The sweet “teaching” of little Ale and Bea, perhaps, applies to everyone.

READ ALSO

How to dress at home in the time of the coronavirus

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, from the walk to the hairdresser: what can I do?