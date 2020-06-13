coronavirus,-all-obligations-in-force-in-italy

Summer is at the starting blocks and the desire to return to normal is tangible everywhere in Italy. But the pandemic is (unfortunately) still very active: since last December the coronavirus has gone further 425 thousand victims worldwide . Europe remains the area with the highest death toll but in the last few hours Latin America is the area where the covid – 19 is running faster.

In Italy we are on the eve of Phase 3 , the one that will start on 15 June when the new provisions of the last one will come into force Dpcm signed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The Lombardy remains the only region to have made mandatory use of the mask even outdoors, as established by an ordinance signed by the governor Attilio Fontana, valid from 15 June to 30 June 2020.

«Whenever you go out of the house», we read in the provision, «all the precautionary measures allowed and adequate to protect himself and others from contagion must be adopted, using the mask or, in the alternative, any other garment covering the nose and mouth, together with a punctual disinfection of the hands. In any external social activity, however, the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter must be maintained “.

The only exception children under the age of six «As well as the subjects with forms of disabilities that are not compatible with the continuous use of the mask or the subjects who interact with the aforementioned subjects with forms of disabilities. For those who carry out intense motor activity it is not mandatory to use a mask or other individual protection during intense physical activity, except for the obligation to use at the end of the activity and to maintain social distancing “.

Throughout Italy there is an obligation to wear a mask when accessing public places indoors. Even Campania has provided for the mandatory use of the outdoor mask but the restriction as announced by Governor Vincenzo De Luca, it will end on 22 June.

Since the borders between the Regions and within the EU countries have been reopened in Italy, on June 3, giving the possibility to circulate without the need for a self-certification, the fundamental obligations remained in there are three for all: social distancing, the ban on gathering and the use of a mask . To these are added those planned for the reopening of activities, in particular the measurement of fever at the entrance of restaurants and accommodation facilities, as well as the obligation for employers to measure the temperature of employees at the entrance.

From 15 June will also be able to reopen the cinemas but the Decree provides for the obligation to keep the mask even during the screening in the hall, provision criticized by Anec, the association of cinema exhibitors. Many have in fact announced that they are not willing to reopen under those conditions.

