coronavirus,-all-of-italy-will-be-a-protected-area

“All of Italy will be a protected area” . The Prime Minister Conte does not use half words and says that there is no time for measurements intermediate. The government extends the measures already active in Lombardy and in other regions to all regions from Tuesday morning and until April 3 14 provinces. These are the measures to combat the spread of the infection from coronavirus .

«We must all give up something to protect the health of citizens . Today is the moment of responsibility. We can't let our guard down, “said Conte.

The decree is an extension of that of the night between Saturday and Sunday . There is a ban on moving except for “proven work reasons” or “serious family or health needs”. Conte added: « The numbers tell us that we are having an important growth of the infections , of people admitted to intensive and sub-intensive care and, alas, also of deceased people. Our habits therefore need to be changed. They need to be changed now. I decided to take even more stringent, stronger measures immediately “.

Anyone who has to move from one Municipality to another must have a justification and submit a self-certification for the check. The invitation is to stay home. A limitation on public transport is not on the agenda, to ensure the continuity of the production system and allow people to go to work. Self-certification will be possible, but if it were false there would be a crime.

Throughout Italy the educational institutions will remain closed until April 3. Sporting events will not continue. Serie A also stops. Throughout Italy, bars and restaurants will close at 18 .

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni and the coronavirus: when the influencer does his duty (and does it well)

READ ALSO

Diego's nursery rhyme: «They call you crown but you are not a king»

READ ALSO

Families «broken» by the coronavirus