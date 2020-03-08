coronavirus,-all-questions-and-answers-on-restrictions

The whole of Lombardy and then the provinces of Parma, Piacenza, Rimini, Reggio-Emilia, Modena, Pesaro and Urbino, Venice, Padua, Treviso, Alessandria, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Novara, Vercelli and Asti. They are closed: here are in force, until April 3 , strict and other limitations, in addition to the closure of schools, are being added for the rest of Italy.

But what can and cannot be done? What are the restrictions?

Here the decree and below the questions that you may have asked yourself.

Can I return if I am a resident, but currently outside the region?

Yes, residents can re-enter and even those domiciled in the red zone.

Once back in, there is no exit, except in exceptional cases.

What are the motivated reasons that allow entry or exit from the closed area?

We will move only for proven work reasons or situations of necessity or movements for health reasons. The police will be able to stop citizens and ask them why they are moving. You need a medical certificate if it is a health requirement or a document that proves the job requirement.

What must sick people do?

“People with symptoms of respiratory infection and fever (greater than 37, 5 ° C)” must remain at home and limit social contacts. Necessary to contact the attending physician. Absolute prohibition of mobility from their home or dwelling for those subjected to the quarantine measure or tested positive for the virus.

What is the risk of those who violate the norm?

Anyone who does not respect the travel limits and the new measures to deal with the coronavirus can be punished with an arrest of up to 3 months and a fine of 206 euros.

What happens to those who have escaped from the red zone to go to the South?

The regions of Puglia and Campania have made decrees to force those arriving from the closed area to be quarantined. Checks on buses and trains coming from the North in Campania.

What is closed?

All organized events, events in public or private places, all over Italy, not only in the red zone, of a cultural, recreational, sporting, religious and fair nature, even if held in closed places, are suspended open to the public. Therefore, cinemas, theaters, pubs, dance schools, game rooms, betting rooms and bingo halls, discos and similar clubs are closed.



What happens to bars and restaurants?

Bars and restaurants will be able to carry out the activities from 6 to 18 «with an obligation, on the manager, to enforce the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter”. The latter rule also applies to the rest of Italy. If this provision is not respected, the sanction of the suspension of the activity is triggered.

Does public transport work?

Yes and there are no interdictions except that of the distance between the passengers.

Is there a number to ask for information?

This is the number for Lombardy: 800. 894. 545.

Weddings or funerals?

They are not made, they are public ceremonies.

Is the supermarket open?

Medium and large shopping centers are closed on public holidays and on holidays. On weekdays, the distance of one meter between people must be guaranteed, under penalty of closure. Admissions are limited in some supermarkets: only a limited number of people at a time and others waiting outside.

Is the pharmacy open?

Pharmacies, parapharmacies and food outlets are open, but must guarantee the distance between customers.

Does the shopping really come home for free?

Yes, Esselunga guarantees free delivery for people over 65 until Easter. The delivery charge of the shopping becomes free both for the Esselunga e-commerce at home and for deliveries from shops to the home.

Can I play sports?

All the ski lifts are closed to avoid gatherings of people at the departure or arrival of the slopes. Basic sports and motor activities generally carried out outdoors are permitted provided that it is possible to respect the interpersonal distance of one meter. Closed swimming pools, gyms and spas except for athletes in competitive activity.

What are the workers' protections?

During the period of effectiveness of this decree, the decree recommends public and private employers to anticipate the use by employees of ordinary leave or holidays. With the current rules, except for smart working cases, many can lose part of their salary.

Even those who qualify for parental leave take up to 30% at the most. Part of the salary is lost if you ask for and get, even if only for the emergency period, a reduced time or part-time. The paycheck will not be touched if you are on vacation. The biggest difficulties are for industry workers and for those jobs that cannot be done remotely.

There are also those who are working harder. For all the collaborators of the Esselunga stores, given the exceptional work of these weeks serving customers, an extraordinary welfare intervention has been scheduled for the value of 150 euro per person.

