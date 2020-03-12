coronavirus:-«all-shops-except-food-and-pharmacies-closed.-guaranteed-transport-»

The prime minister goes live on Facebook to tell everyone that Italy closes everything . The government announces a tightening in the fight against coronavirus. Giuseppe Conte, at 21. 45 thanks the Italians “who are making the sacrifice”. And he underlines that “we are proving to be a great nation”.

Then list the new measures , pressing that “in the first place there is the health of Italians – and therefore explains that – all shops will be closed except those for basic necessities, as pharmacies and food stores . Home delivery is permitted.

The activities of bars, pubs, restaurants are therefore suspended (all day and not only after 18).

While newsagents and tobacconists will be open with security measures.

And the banking and insurance banking services will also continue .

Hairdressers, beauty salons and canteen services close .

Industries will remain open but with ” security measures ”, that is, provided they guarantee initiatives to avoid contagion. Company departments “not essential” for production closed instead . It also promotes the regulation of work shifts and early holidays.

Will be guaranteed also the transport and agricultural activities.

The premier also announces the appointment of a new commissioner for intensive care with “broad powers”: Domenico Arcuri, the man at the helm of Invitalia.

The speech ends with a message-appeal: “Let's stay away today to embrace tomorrow”.