coronavirus,-all-the-initiatives-of-european-royalty-to-give-courage-to-their-peoples

During the coronavirus emergency royalty from all over Europe are doing what they can to give courage to their peoples . Starting from Queen Elizabeth II , who after the exceptional speech of April 5, in which she declared the proximity of the monarchy to her subjects, returned to speak on the day before Easter: « Coronavirus will not win . Light and life will overcome darkness ». A speech without any historical precedent with which His Majesty wanted to bring to his people, in the midst of a health emergency, a message of hope . Queen Elizabeth is not the only British royal who in these difficult days is trying to encourage the people, and those who fight on the front line against the pandemic , making them feel their neighborhood.

Prince Charles , in the video message posted on the social pages of the royal family immediately after defeating the coronavirus, addressed his thoughts to «those who they have lost loved ones in such difficult circumstances, and to those who have to endure disease , isolation and loneliness ». Without forgetting to thank the doctors of the national health service, the nurses and the volunteers who are taking care of those who have greater difficulties. Kate Middleton and the prince William , however, made their first official video call to thank the teachers of a school in Lancashire which welcomes the children of those who fight on the front line against the pandemic. While their three children, George , Charlotte and Louis , paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who fight against coronavirus with a very long applause posted on the royal family's Instagram profile.

The royals of the rest of Europe are not watching. Felipe VI , speaking on TV to his Spain plagued by the epidemic, pronounced words similar to those of Elizabeth II: “ This virus will not win. We are stronger ». And he too turned his thoughts to doctors and nurses: “We will never thank you enough for what you are doing for your country.” Albert of Monaco , after winning his battle against the coronavirus, ran by the princess Charlene and the twins Jacques and Gabriella . And on Easter the wife, sending via Instagram “blessings and love to the whole world “, posted some photos of their children in the unusual guise of gardeners . To convey a message of serenity to the whole kingdom, through a tender slice of daily life.

Even the rulers of Norway, Harald V and his wife Sonia , wanted to show a reassuring cross-section of daily life: the king and the queen spoke to the people from the garden of their winter residence Voksenkollen , sitting on a blanket near a fire, next to them a basket with fruit and hot tea in a thermos. And thanking the people for their courage they toasted at better times by crossing the cups of tea .



View this post on Instagram April 3, 2020 | Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja are spending Easter at Kongsseteren in Voksenkollen, Oslo and used this opportunity to wish everyone a happy Easter. The King and I are deeply and greatly impressed by all the good work that has been done – the important and great work done in these days across the whole country, says Queen Sonja in this video greeting. But we know that many people find it difficult. Economically and in other ways, emphasized the King. There are many layoffs. Self-employed people are afraid of losing their business. Workers who are afraid of losing their jobs. And there are many who are simply worried about their health. I think that's exactly right, agreed the Queen. But I also think we have to have confidence. We must have great confidence in the authorities and try to do the best we can with the advice we have been given in order to get over this crisis as quickly as possible. I think we can do it in a very nice way. We have to help each other. We must try to see the positive in a difficult situation. And go on with a fighting spirit. For this we can draw on strength and patience. But I think we are healthy people. We can do this well. Together, we have to deal with this. As a nation and in collaboration with the rest of the world, said the King. Soon we can all give each other a big hug again, said Queen. Photo: Sven Gj Gjeruldsen, The Royal Court A post shared by Det Norske Kongehus (@norwegianroyalfamily) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8: 15 am PDT

The royals of Belgium , instead, have chosen a decidedly original method to cheer up their people: the words “strength and courage” written in large letters , so that they can be seen from above, in the garden of the royal palace in Brussels.

In mid-March, however, Prince Frederic of Denmark with his wife, princess Mary , had returned home from Switzerland declaring the “ desire to be with the population at this time “. Their words echoed those of Queen Mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in wartime , when during the blitz on London, to those who wanted her to leave the city, she replied that no: she, the king and the girls would not have left the British (Elizabeth and her little sister Margaret only displaced to Windsor, where now the queen is spending the quarantine with the prince Filippo ).

Among the royals there are also those who wanted to give a concrete hand. Like Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie of York , who appeared unexpectedly in a London hospital to donate crates full of food, health equipment and even cleaning products to doctors and nurses struggling to save lives. While Zara Tindall , to raise funds for the English health system, auctioned a painting she painted : the canvas represents Toytown , his favorite horse. The four children of Mathilde and Philip of Belgium , the princes Elisabeth , 18 years, Gabriel , 16, Manuel, 14 and Leonor , 11 instead, wanted to show their solidarity with the elderly, “the most vulnerable” during the coronavirus emergency, cooking waffles for the guests of a nursing home .

