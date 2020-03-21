coronavirus,-all-those-things-we-took-for-granted

The breakfast at the bar, the embrace of the parents, the chatter, the last minute shopping, the children to accompany to school. But also healthcare. Since the coronavirus emergency has worsened, every aspect of our daily lives has been questioned and we have had to look for new balances .

We miss our lives, the ones we kept complaining about: we considered them stressful, but now it seems to us they were so simple and full of possibilities. And we especially notice how many things we have taken for granted . From the smallest nonsense to important things such as not having the certainty that if we are sick someone can cure us.

Shopping. You could even enter a minute, if only to buy four things. There are now long lines in front of supermarkets and, inside, the shops are almost empty. He waits in line, wearing gloves and a mask, for his turn to enter, and in a few minutes the trolley is filled with what is needed, without being distracted, while the voice from the speaker reminds you to keep a safe distance from the others. You don't even know what to buy, you buy what you can keep for a long time, you stock up, because then, for a week, you try not to have to go out anymore.

School. In some regions, children have been home from school for over a month. How much we complained about having to accompany them. But in the meantime they learned what was useful, they related to their peers. Parents could devote themselves to their work without having to think, as it happens now, how to entertain them constructively or to help them with distance learning, while they laboriously try to concentrate by trying, perhaps for the first time, with smart working.

The children. They are learning that almost almost school is not so bad, that it was not so bad to get dressed, to go out and play in the courtyard at recreation time. Doing your homework now, even just to stop Netflix, becomes a pleasant thing.

The embrace of loved ones. Travel is limited to the bare minimum: Sunday lunch with the family is not included in the emergency. Thus, anyone with elderly parents who live in another home must be satisfied with a phone call, or at most a video call, to find out how they are.

The children of the separated couples. For all those parents who are in possession of a court order that allows it, moving to visit their children, or to go to take them to the home of the ex-spouse, to bring them to their own, is also allowed in this period, and cannot be sanctioned. But there are also families who are awaiting the hearing of the judge: in these cases, there may be problems in proving the transfer of the children from one home to another, because an official act is missing. Many children have to give up playing with one of the parents, hugging him, seeing him.

Healthcare. You enter the hospital only after measuring your body temperature and disinfecting your hands, and only for non-deferrable services. No one had ever wondered, before now, if, if he had the need, he could or could not be cured. Now we hope not to sprain the ankle, not to need the dentist, not to hurt our wrist. Because there may not be any doctor available, and there may not be room for us in the hospital, where they are struggling to create new resuscitation places. We took it for granted that it was always possible to be treated. And now it's not like that anymore.

