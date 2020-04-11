coronavirus,-all-types-of-masks-(and-their-pros-and-cons)

Simple, surgical masks, Ffp2 and Ffp3 (with or without valve) have different functions and therefore must be used for different purposes. Wearing a wrong mask can be not only useless, but also harmful to yourself or others

(photo: Volanthevist / Getty Images)

They are the most sought after personal protective equipment of the pandemic period, but Italy does not have (or rather, did not have) any company appointed to produce them. For weeks I have been the subject of collective discussion , reason for political frictions , subject of scams , speculation and seizures. Many people have tried to grab as much of it as possible, considering it the most precious and at the same time least available asset in dealing with the coronavirus . Their deficiency is probably due to a not negligible part of the infections, especially among the health workers . And it is not yet clear to the scientific community whether their use in the general population is overall useful or not to contain the epidemic.

There are some certainties, however. Doctors and nurses cannot do without adequate protective masks. Outside of hospital settings, the mask must be worn more to protect others than to defend oneself . And then, the mask can become counterproductive if it is worn badly or becomes an excuse to feel invincible and neglect other fundamental protection measures, such as social distancing, hand hygiene and limiting travel to the bare minimum .

It is also fundamental to know how to orient oneself in the varied range of masks, which (net of actual availability) includes devices with characteristics and functions radically different. To use a somewhat daring metaphor, it is as if it were cutlery: forks, spoons and knives are all part of the tableware, but no one would ever use a paring knife for pasta in broth or a tea spoon to eat a pizza. In short, they are all called masks, but they are not interchangeable with each other.

Ffp masks with valve

(photo: FunFunPhoto / Getty Images)

By now we have all learned that of Ffp (Filtering Face Piece) there are three qualities : group 1 which has a filtering capacity of the particles suspended in the air guaranteed at least by 80%, on the 2nd of 94% and 3 of the 99%. If only Ffp2 and Ffp3 are considered suitable to protect against airborne pathogens , more than distinguish by percentage of filtering makes sense to point out the difference between the models that provide the valve and those that do not have it.

The function of the valve is to allow the hot air that is exhaled to leave the mask without particular obstacles, with the aim of making it less tiring to wear it for a long time. Thanks to the valve, in fact, the heat is more easily dispersed to the outside, humidity does not accumulate and therefore problems of condensation are avoided or fogging of the glasses. The valve does not compromise the filtering capacity from the outside to the inside (at 94% o al 99% depending on the model), but it is evident that just by design eliminates the function of filtering from the inside out. In other words, the Ffp with the exhalation valve protect the wearer very well, but not the people around .

Not surprisingly, in fact, this type of mask is suitable (indeed, ideal) in the case of health workers , who are at a short distance from certainly infected patients and who need to keep it consecutively for entire work shifts without ever moving it away from the face. In short, they are part of the real life-saving devices for doctors and nurses, and in theory they should be disposable and in any case changed after a few hours (at most 10, better 6) of use.

For citizens in general, however, their use is strongly discouraged , both because the widespread use determines a further lack of availability for those who really need it (in hospital), and above all because an FFP with the valve still allows the wearer to spread the virus and infect the others, thus eliminating the main purpose for which in some contexts it is recommended that everyone wear a mask. In a somewhat brutal, but certainly clear way, FFP with the valve worn by healthy or potentially infected people (symptomatic or not) is said more and more often the selfish mask . A virtuous behavior would be to not buy them, let alone use them.

Ffp masks without valve

(photo: Mladen Antonov / Afp / Getty Images)

I am less selfish of the previous ones, because at least they perform a filter function as well from the mouth towards the outside and therefore they also protect those around . However, in this case there is a non negligible problem of comfort : humidity and heat tend to accumulate at inside the mask, resulting in much more tiring breathing after a few minutes after wearing it. Those who have some respiratory symptoms, therefore, are potentially more contagious, typically cannot even wear them.

In practice, if for the health workers the absence of the valve can turn a work shift into hell (but at least you are protected), for non-professionals this difficulty of use often results in deviating the mask for taking air or wearing it so that moisture can somehow escape. The result, obviously, is that all the coveted filtering power is compromised, and in fact it is not obtained better protection for oneself and for others than that guaranteed by a simple mask.

Even users who stoically resist the humid heat and the difficulty in breathing should still take into account that – precisely because of the humidity – after a few hours of use, the Ffp mask would go into any case changed (and never worn more than once), since its filtering power degrades until it is comparable to a simple but new mask. Indeed, in a supermarket or other non-hospital settings it is believed that a simple disposable mask actually guarantees protection better than an FFP reused and perhaps cleaned with DIY techniques.

From a market point of view, moreover, unfiltered FFPs are much more expensive compared to simple and surgical masks, and they are also much less available. Therefore, leaving them for healthcare professionals is an altruistic gesture and that is also good for your wallet.

Surgical masks

(photo: Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty Images)

Typically rectangular in shape, consisting of three overlapping layers of non-woven fabric and to be worn with elastic or laces , are less sophisticated devices than the previous ones but certified to protect above all other people , preventing the droplets emitted during exhalation, with a stroke of cough or speaking to reach out to those around us. Even if they are not designed to protect the wearer, they are the most useful when they are worn by all people that are in the same environment. In fact, if everyone wears their own surgical mask correctly, nobody can infect the others and therefore everyone is protected.

It goes without saying – we have already said it, but repetita iuvant – that wearing the surgical mask is not enough to really guarantee protection, but other measures such as maintaining the safety distance , attention to surface hygiene and all common sense precautions . And of course any exit and any contact, even if not close, represents a higher risk of transmission of the virus than staying at home.

From a regulatory point of view, surgical masks are protective devices with CE marking which must comply with specific technical requirements established by law, as well as overcome rigorous independent efficacy tests . As their name suggests, under normal conditions the use of surgical masks is however limited to only health personnel , in order to protect patients . However, given the exceptional nature of the moment, the decree Cura Italia has allowed the placing on the market and the sale of surgical masks even without the CE marking (but subject to evaluation by the Higher Institute of Health), with the aim of speeding up the bureaucratic procedures and ensuring greater availability on the market also for all citizens.

In short, the surgical masks are those recommended for the general population , especially if you are in rooms shared with other people (the supermarket, the pharmacy, …) and as long as their use does not encourage the sense of invincibility .

Simple masks

(photo: Hartmut Kosig / Getty Images)

This is the most generic and varied category, which includes both the toilet devices not certified for business use, both masks of lower quality than surgical ones and a wide range of other possible barriers can be used to cover the nose and mouth.

In a broad sense, for simple mask you could also mean a scarf , a foulard (the Lombardy Region provision explicitly mentions it), a mask of paper , a tissue of cloth, a contraption self-produced artisan, one neck warmer , one bandana to cover the face or any other imaginative interpretation.

In analogy with surgical masks, these simple versions are intended to above all protect others , reducing the quantity of droplets introduced into the environment to the best. Of course, in an ideal world we would all have a sufficient number of certified surgical masks available so that we could use one new to every strictly necessary exit. In the real world, unfortunately, the chronicle teaches us that sometimes it is necessary to get by , and the institutions ask everyone to we not only respect all containment measures but also devise the best possible way of covering our nose and mouth.

The scientific community, World Health Organization included, believes that it is of dubious utility the adoption of masks on the whole population, also because it considers unlikely in practice to be able to make truly surgical masks available , as we also realized. But we can still say that adding a barrier – even artisanal and at the limit of the ridiculous – in front of the nose and mouth (without prejudice to all the other precautionary measures, this is fundamental) bad does not do. Also because at this stage with many infected people we do not know precisely who is positive and asymptomatic, therefore anyone (yes, you too) could be potentially infected and pass the virus on to others. So, as you would say in Milan, the recommendation of the experts on protection is piutost che nient, l'è mei piutost .