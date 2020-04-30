coronavirus-also-in-indoor-aerosols,-but-air-transmission-is-questionable

A Chinese study demonstrates the presence of viral rna even in tiny particles suspended in the air in closed spaces without ventilation or crowded, assuming that the transmission by aerosol is not to be excluded

(photo: Getty Images)

The coronavirus is in the air? It looks like yes . But let's say it right away: we can still afford to breathe without too much anxiety, because – as the ancients already knew – is the dose that makes the poison . A new Chinese study, just published on Nature Research , has in fact shown that the rna of the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 can persist in the air in the form of aerosol in closed environments and unventilated or in crowded spaces . The researchers, however, admit that they have not estimated the infectious potential , limiting themselves to underlining again the importance of to avoid gatherings and to air the premises .

The Ke Lan team from Wuhan University has placed aerosol traps in about thirty different points inside two hospitals in Wuhan dedicated to the sick of Covid – 19 , looking for rna viral in the micro-droplets present in the air. Not in the famous droplet , but in the even smaller ones, to be precise in the fraction between 0, 25 and 1 micrometers and in those larger than 2.5 micrometers – particles that can remain suspended in the air for a long time (even for hours) and spread.

The analysis of Chinese researchers has confirmed the presence of genetic material of coronavirus in aerosols . The results are part of the ongoing scientific debate, but for the moment they do not contradict what has so far been claimed by the health authorities, who consider the transmission by air to be negligible and limited to specific circumstances.

The concentration of viral rna resulted in fact relevant only in environments with particular characteristics: small , unventilated or crowded – specifically the toilet of a patient's room, the rooms where the staff undresses the protective devices individual and some common spaces at the entrance of the structures where many people are concentrated.

As the authors themselves write in the article, the study did not evaluate the infectious potential of the aerosols, but the results achieved confirm the importance of maintaining a good ventilation of the environments frequented by the sick and healthcare personnel, to avoid gatherings and to put into practice accurate remediation actions of those environments where the probability of the virus concentrating is greater.