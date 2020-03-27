coronavirus-also-skips-the-parade-for-queen-elizabeth's-birthday

The last real event remained in feet in the near future: poised because of the coronavirus, sure, but no one had really put it yet in discussion. Until now, when an official communication announced the cancellation of Trooping the Color, the famous military parade in Central London which celebrates – albeit more than a month after the precise day – the birthday of the Queen Elizabeth.

Or rather, according to what is reported in the note, it is not a true cancellation : «In line with government measures , Trooping the Color will not take place in its traditional form “. Which would include the classic ceremony carried out by the regiments of the Commonwealth and of the British Army in Horse Guards Parade, with much of the British royal family assisting on the balcony of Buckingham Palace .

Therefore remains a crack for alternative celebrations to parade, which was scheduled this year Saturday 13 June . «Some hypotheses are being examined , that do not violate the guidelines of contrast to the covid – 19. ” Given the latest photos depicting the sovereign struggling with smart working – and alleged video calls – some subjects already dream of a party «virtual» , maybe streaming, without note gatherings .

The court staff promises updates , but one thing is certain: Trooping the Color did not undergo changes even from 1955, when one strike of the railway workers forced the Palace to cancel the event. «The queen is in good health», they want to clarify from the court, but with Prince Charles positive to the test and quarantined in Scotland and the Cambridge blocks in the countryside from Norfolk , the situation is really delicate.

As in almost all the world, the royal family is no exception.

