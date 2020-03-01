coronavirus:-american-airlines-suspends-flights-to-italy.-passengers-dropped-off

While at the press conference on President Donald Trump announced the the first coronavirus death in the United States , a 50 one year old from Seattle, and urging not to panic assured that “The country is prepared to fight the coronavirus, we are ready for any scenario” , the “Travel Advisory” on Italy rose from alarm grade 2 (simply pay attention) to 3 and then to 4 – the highest – for the most affected areas. In practice American citizens are recommended to reconsider travel to our country and avoid those not strictly necessary . People who decide to leave must follow the guidelines issued by the US health authorities on the Covid prevention front – 19.

Shortly thereafter, the decision of American Airlines to suspend all flights to and from Milan, from New York and Miami until 24 April . Last night's flight scheduled for 18. 05 premises from New York JFK airport to Milan Malpensa remained on the ground and passengers – already passed through the gate and on the finger leading to the aircraft – were asked to go back . The staff – as lawyer Alessandro Mezzanotte departing on that flight told ANSA – told the passengers that the crew refused to board for fear of infection . The group of Italians will return to Milan on Alitalia flights.

United Airlines has chosen to offer passengers the opportunity to reschedule departures and move tickets already purchased for free for flights covering the period from 27 February to 30 June and the airports of Bologna, Genoa, Milan, Trieste, Turin, Venice and Verona.

The innazalmaneto of the level of risk towards Italy does not, however, affect the possibility for Italian citizens to continue and travel to the United States .

