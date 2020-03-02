coronavirus-and-pregnancy:-8-answers-to-the-most-common-concerns

Contract the Coronavirus in pregnancy : here is the new nightmare of pregnant women. Yes, because as if there were not enough infections and dangers to survive in those nine months – which, seen from the outside, seem like a moment all roses and flowers and which, lived from the inside, correspond to a tight succession of tests blood, medical checks and foods to avoid – now we have also put on Coronavirus , or rather the New Coronavirus COVID – 19.

Which, between a cough and a sneeze, has begun to spread even in our country and to sow a growing psychosis . But, in fact, how dangerous it can be to contract Coronavirus in pregnancy? And how should a current pregnant woman regulate herself? To find an answer to these questions (and not only) we consulted Ettore Palma , Specialist in Gynecology and Midwife, long-term doctor at the Policlinico Umberto I of Rome and Professor at the Capitoline University “La Sapienza” .

«In the meantime it must be said that, with COVID – 19 , we are faced with a completely new situation and that will still take time to collect further data and find other answers. In fact, however, if at this moment I find myself in front of a woman on her first obstetric visit, I know with certainty that, first of all, I would tell her to stay calm and to live her pregnancy with absolute serenity . Not to worry and not to get into the balloon because of this virus. Because, even before we worry about the greater or lesser physical impact of a virus on a pregnant woman, we should remember an enemy, so to speak, previous and even more insidious for an interesting woman: that is, stress . For a pregnant woman, in fact, to feel fear or anxiety means having negative repercussions on one's immune system and on the same trend of pregnancy. Therefore, the very first thing I would recommend to keep in mind to an interesting woman is to preserve a certain inner serenity and to continue to lead a life that can foster this sense of tranquility and harmony . And therefore to include certain attentions within days that should continue to be perceived as “normal”. Here, the fear of contracting the New Coronavirus should not pollute one's state of mood. It should not blow up the feeling of “normal” “.

So absolutely yes to the precautions required by the period , but no to psychosis . So, just to clarify the ideas and dispel any paranoia (useless and harmful for the same fetus) we try to analyze together with the expert the most frequent fears of many pregnant women and to understand what there is to really keep in mind or do.

