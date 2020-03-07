coronavirus-and-school,-what-can-and-cannot-be-done-from-home

For now it is a possibility, but a real possibility. Schools, kindergartens, nursery schools and universities are closed until 15 March. The closure could however be extended at least until April 3, for the duration of the latest government decree. The same Prime Minister Conte said it: “Nearing the deadline, in advance to avoid uncertainties, we will try to make an update”. However, immediate solutions must be sought for the management of children and their schooling.

The first technical concern is that of state exams, third grade and high school exams . The obligation to carry out the tests Invalsi and the activity of alternating school-work to do the high school diploma could be eliminated for this year. Simulations are being conducted at the Ministry of Education based on different closing times. The hypothesis of lengthening the school year in June with the postponement of exams is difficult.

The alternative already implemented by many schools is that of distance learning . They are not homework passed through the electronic register, nor a substitute for classroom lessons. Many teachers and principals have denounced the impossibility of replacing the usual lessons with online courses.

“We worked immediately to accelerate the distance learning program”, explained the minister Lucia Azzolina , “It is an experimentation of the present that can leave us a heritage of important experiences for the future. But school is much more. School is sharing, it is being together. Classroom school is irreplaceable. And he must come back soon. “

The Miur platform where it is possible to draw materials for distance lessons has had more than 100 thousand contacts and over 7 thousand teachers have connected. First, a strategy of proximity rather than distance learning, an activity that has already started for many realities such as that of Chiara Burberi of Redooc.com with her initiative #ScuolaACasa .

«Our generation of parents and teachers», he explains, «is a guest in this century. We are in 2020: the boys and girls of school age, between 6 and 19 years (just over 7 million) are all born in the new century and have skills and talents that we often cannot grasp, committed as we are to reading their behaviors with the “lenses” of the past century. The future is finally dictating the new rules of the game. Upon returning to school, in the common physical environments, the school will no longer be the same : all the teachers, finally none excluded, will have started their path of change, or rather, of evolution towards the new teaching. The School of the future is starting to take shape, in the homes of Italians, with the students at the center “.

To activate this type of remote school, however, you need PCs and fast connections that are not accessible throughout Italy. Daniela Lo Verde , who leads the comprehensive institute Giovanni Falcone in the Zen 2 district, in Palermo , tells it to local agencies and newspapers . «I feel almost mourning. For us it is a tragedy. We are afraid of losing these guys – he admits -. Away from school all this time. We try to keep the doors of the school as open as possible with extracurricular activities, workshops, meetings. Because if the kids aren't here, the alternative for them is the road. ” The hypothesis, without pc at home for many students, is to go through Facebook and Whatsapp.

Any form of distance learning for the little ones, those who go to elementary schools, becomes difficult. «The rules», explain the pedagogists Daniele Novara and Marta Versiglia , «are procedures and in a period where the safety of everything is lacking, having a scan on what to do during the day is crucial. It's okay to give the homework rule: for primary school children it can be said “from 14 to 16 you will do your homework in your bedroom. If you are in difficulty you can ask mom or dad who will do their jobs in the meantime and in the end you can show us your work for a final check “”.

For the little ones there is still the search for babysitter and also economic supports. Parents are paying for kindergartens, but cannot use the service. On extraordinary leave for employees, the government is studying a special legal instrument. For self-employed workers and workers with VAT numbers, vouchers are considered. The Minister for the Family Elena Bonetti proposed to recognize the right to be absent from work in order to provide for the children of the spouses of health workers involved in the emergency. All rules are expected to arrive next week.

