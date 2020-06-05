coronavirus-and-thyroid-damage:-the-first-case,-documented-in-an-italian-study

The endocrinologists of the University of Pisa document the case of a girl who has just recovered from Covid – 19 mild who has experienced subacute thyroiditis. For now there is only one case, however doctors call attention to thyroid problems also in other patients with coronavirus

The manifestations and physical consequences (but not only) of the coronavirus have been numerous and very often unpredictable, given that it is a new virus. From unusual symptoms, such as chilblains on children's fingers which, however, resolve completely, to damage which can last even longer, to the lungs , to the heart , to the blood vessels and other organs.

But also the thyroid could be affected: endocrinologists today Italians from the University of Pisa have documented a case of subacute thyroiditis , a disease that often occurs after a viral infection, in a girl who had had Covid – 19. The case concerns a very young patient, aged 18, who have had a mild infection. The findings and case description are published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism , the journal of the American Society of Endocrinology.

What is subacute thyroiditis

The subacute thyroiditis generally begins suddenly and may follow a viral infection. “There is much evidence to support the viral or post viral etiology of subacute thyroiditis” , explained Francesco Latrofa , associate professor of endocrinology at the University of Pisa and the Pisa University Hospital. “Over the years, several viruses have been associated with this disease, even though no cases caused by coronavirus have been described to date” .

Inflammation causes excessive release of hormones, generally causing hyperthyroidism and then hypothyroidism. In general, recognizing it may not be easy since the symptoms often consist of a pain in the throat, usually increasing, which more than a sore throat is a pain in the neck near the thyroid. In addition to this, there may be fever , fatigue, and pain that reaches lower jaw and ear and that you hear more when the person turns his head or swallows.

Fortunately, in most cases subacute thyroiditis heals completely and disappears within a few months.

Thyroid, the case in question

In the case under study by the Pisan endocrinologists, the patient is an eighteen year old who had a light form of Covid – 19 . The symptoms completely passed in a few days and two weeks after the diagnosis, i.e. from the first positive swab for Sars-Cov-2, the swab turned negative.

However, just after 15 days from the discovery of the infection and after the recovery from Covid – 19 , the girl had a fever, pain in the neck that radiated to the jaw, thyroid enlarged and palpitations – symptoms that suggested subacute thyroiditis. Chemical analyzes and an ultrasound of the thyroid have confirmed the presence of this disease. In this case, however, it can be excluded that the patient had thyroiditis before Covid – 19 given that just a month earlier he had made the same analyzes that were normal and showed no anomalies. For this reason the researchers hypothesize a link , which still remains to be confirmed, between the thyroid problem and the Covid infection – 19.

Why talk about it

The objective of this study is certainly not to generate alarmism, but on the contrary to provide information on all the possible manifestations that can be traced back to Covid – 19 and lastly get to know the new coronavirus better.

The idea is that this case, if confirmed, may not be isolated , compared to the huge numbers of patients affected by Sars-Cov-2 worldwide. “We thought it important to share the case of this patient with the scientific community” , concludes Latrofa, “with over 5 million infected patients worldwide, it is very other cases of subacute thyroiditis from coronavirus are likely to come to light “.