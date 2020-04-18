coronavirus-and-travel:-serological-tests-before-flying,-emirates-is-the-first

To leave and go back to travel as in the pre-covid era – 19 immediate solutions and that put in place in the last hours are needed from Emirates , the airline based in Dubai, goes in this direction. With the stated aim of providing maximum possible safety on board, serological tests have been activated for all passengers and staff at Dubai International Airport. fast qualitative tests able to indicate only if (now or previously) a person has come into contact with Sars-CoV-2.

The first test was submitted to Dubai – Tunis passengers on Wednesday 15 last April (no passengers tested positive, and therefore in possession of antibodies capable of contrasting Covid – 19). Emirates is the first carrier in the world to take a measure of this kind and the plan is to increase the availability of tests for many routes and it seems that even Etihad Airways will initiate similar proceedings in the Abu Dhabi hub by the end of April, but in this case the planned screening will be even more accurate with temperature monitoring, heart rate and breathing of all passengers who want to travel.

The practice of serological tests, thanks to its immediacy, could become the norm to verify the health status of each passenger . These are non-invasive tests, where a drop of blood is enough to identify the antibodies produced by our immune system in response to the virus. While the swabs provide a snapshot of the infection, the latter “tell” the history of the disease by determining whether the person has come into contact with the virus. There is debate about the effectiveness of these tests. It is widely believed (supported by the US Food and Drug Administration) that, in the initial stage of infection when the body is still “organizing” for a response, the antibodies would not be detectable by quantitative tests, the faster ones. But it is a start, many serological tests are being evaluated by comparing the data obtained from the positive buffer , as the Veronesi Foundation suggests.

Waiting for the most effective serological tests possible, the direction seems to have been drawn: the airports, at least the main ones, will soon become rapid check-up hubs where to carry out mass screening . Measures needed to restart the flight economy, a near collapsing market, with IATA calculating the sector's losses in about $ 318 billion in just 2020 with a decrease of 55 compared to the previous year. Waiting to understand if and when we could fly again, all the measures deemed suitable for restarting – screening and distancing on the planes – are welcome.

