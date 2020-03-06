coronavirus-and-work:-what-to-do-if-you-really-can't-stay-home

For those who cannot do smart working, the WHO has just released some simple tips and recommendations to follow in the workplace, to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus

“This is the moment when all countries, communities, families and citizens must focus on containment, while we do everything possible to prepare for a potential pandemic. “ These are the words of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , WHO Director General, delivered on the occasion of the last report on the epidemic of the new coronavirus (Sars Cov-2) . Therefore, targeted, sometimes even drastic, actions and containment measures are needed to be able to counteract the further spread of the virus . The last one, just formalized by the Italian government, is to close schools and universities from all over Italy until 15 March. But not only: stop also to public events, theaters, cinemas, conferences, demonstrations until 20 March , while sports competitions can only be held behind closed doors. It is also better to encourage the smart working , and avoid public transport and crowded places.

But for those who just couldn't work from home , here is a guide from the World Health Organization with some useful tips and behaviors to be adopted on the workplace to protect us and our colleagues. “All the different sections of our society, including companies and employers, must play a role if we want to stop the spread of this disease “, reads the WHO document, which emphasizes how following simple measures can make a difference and help prevent and contain the spread of the virus, even in the workplace.

First, we need to make sure that the workplace is clean and that the surfaces of desks and objects, such as telephones and keyboards, are clean and disinfected regularly. “Surface contamination is one of the main ways in which coronavirus spreads” , specifies the WHO. Furthermore, it is necessary to promote the regular and accurate washing of the hands through distributors of disinfectants , which must be regularly recharged, communication posts that encourage hand washing, briefings during meetings, and ensure that staff always have the opportunity to wash their hands with water and soap .

It is also necessary to promote good respiratory hygiene , ensuring the availability of masks and tissues of paper for those who sneeze or cough, along with closed baskets to properly dispose of them. Based on the latest information on the areas of spread of Covid – 19 , moreover, it is necessary to evaluate the risks and benefits of a trip to work and avoid leaving the workers most at risk, i.e. the most elderly or people with conditions such as diabetes, heart and lung disease. If the coronavirus begins to spread even in the areas in which you work, anyone with a cough or low fever (slightly higher than 37 degrees) must remain at home . Those who have taken drugs such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen or aspirin, which can hide the symptoms of the infection , should also be staying and working from home. . “Employers should start doing all these things now, even if Covid – 19 has not yet arrived in the communities where we work “, specifies the document.