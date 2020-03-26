coronavirus,-angelina-jolie-donates-one-million-dollars-to-feed-the-children

The solidarity contest of the stars continues at the time of the coronavirus. After Rihanna, who in recent days has made a donation of five million dollars for supporting frontline organizations in the fight against the pandemic, has now taken the field Angelina Jolie . The diva, 44 years, donated $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry , a charity who provides meals to the most needy American children.

«In these days over a billion children worldwide have left school , because their institutes were closed due to the coronavirus », Explained the diva in a note. “But the survival of many children depends precisely on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours. Alone in America 22 millions of children rely on the food support offered to them at school . No Kid Hungry is trying to help as much as possible “.

Since the coronavirus emergency began, No Kid Hungry has already distributed two million dollars to 78 organizations that feed poor children in all over the country. «In these days, many people from all walks of life have taken up the unprecedented challenge of feeding the little ones during a global pandemic », he explained to People Billy Shore, founder and president of Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry.

During the coronavirus emergency, Jolie did not think only of small Americans to feed. The diva also made a donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and through the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation (which takes its name from his son Maddox, adopted in Cambodia) has sent aid to schools that he already finances in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia . So that the children of those countries, even during the pandemic, can continue studying.

READ ALSO

Justin Trudeau, quarantined superpapà (while running a country remotely)

READ ALSO

Prince Charles coronavirus positive, eyes on Queen Elizabeth

READ ALSO

Harry's concern in Canada, away from the family