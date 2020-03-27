coronavirus,-another-self-certification-for-getting-around:-what-changes?

New rules every day , protocols continuously updated, penalties that change hour by hour . And citizens are increasingly uncertain and ask more and more questions.

To try to contain Coronavirus with ever stricter rules, the Interior Ministry has made changes to the previous model, publishing a new yet another self-certification form to motivate our movements , adding in the situation of necessity some specifications .

Always too “liquid” and exposed to easy errors in the interpretations, the rules should also be read with a lot of common sense and little controversy.

How to download the new form

The new self-certification form was published simultaneously on both the Interior Ministry website and on that of the State Police. It does not change the compilation of the model which can be done both on the spot and from home.

What remains, what changes and why

Since the latest decree law on anti-contagion measures entered into force on 25 March, made several changes starting with the penalties provided for those who violate the provisions, obviously the self-certification form that citizens and law enforcement officers must sign.

Ed is precisely for this reason that now citizens are asked to declare that they are aware of the new sanctions envisaged which are now administrative and no longer criminal, as they were previously.

So what changes?

To those who were arrested before 25 March, the penalty received will be commuted to an administrative penalty , with fines from 400 to 3000 euros that will be entrusted to the prefectures. Therefore, no one can be punished for a fact that is no longer foreseen by law as a crime.

So who has been denounced between the 11 and the 25 March will no longer be subject to criminal proceedings but a more onerous fine will be seen (from 400 to 3. 000 euros) compared to 206 euros provided for in the article 650 of the penal code.

Quarantine violated

For those who have violated the quarantine, nothing changes . The new decree also provides for a penal sanction in this case and therefore anyone who has received a complaint for this reason will continue the criminal proceeding which provides for the sentence of one to five years in prison for culpable crime against public health.

Who is subjected to quarantine must write it in the form , it is the first point. The citizen who moves must certify that he has not been quarantined or tested positive for Covid – 19 if he has been made a swab, cases for which there is an absolute obligation not to leave the house , unless the movement is authorized by the health authority.

And again: the return from abroad is always allowed. Any Italian who is outside the country has the right to return to his city, wherever he is, but must specify it in the form.

The news

Citizens must declare where they are going . Now you must specify the address from which the move and the destination started, as well as of course the motivation that justifies it.

Knowledge of any local ordinances is also required and this is also one of the new features of the self-certification. Those who move from one region to another must declare that they are aware of any further restrictions on movement set by their respective governors and that the movement falls within one of the allowed cases, indicating in detail which one.

For example, if you move in the direction of a region that has closed its territory to anyone but those who enter for work or urgency or necessity reasons, you must declare that you are part of this case.

But what are the situations to be considered urgent?

Self-certification distinguishes between reasons of absolute urgency which can be used for transfers from where you are in a different Municipality (prohibited until April 3) to situations of necessity which instead justify movements within the same municipality, daily ones, such as taking the dog out, or short-distance ones such as shopping.

But what is the correct interpretation of situations of need?

Having so far been very difficult to find a clear and precise one, in the new self-certification form some cases have been envisaged for which the movement is considered to be of necessity so as not to leave room for different interpretations.

Another very important question: is it expected that a separate parent will go to the children? Yes, who must move for this reason can do so and must indicate in the form “custody obligations of minors”.

Furthermore, assistance is required and must be declared to a disabled person or to a relative or other person who needs help.

Finally, it is always allowed to leave the house to report a crime . The self-certification, in the face of the hypothesis that many victims of violence or other crimes do not report them, specifies that moving from home for this reason is absolutely a situation of necessity.