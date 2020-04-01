coronavirus:-antibody-tests-and-new-swabs,-the-solutions-to-get-out-of-quarantine

The introduction of fast tests through blood tests and the extension of diagnostic swabs to a wider slice of the population could represent a real turning point to gradually get out of isolation. These two measures would allow to easily identify both the subjects immunized , that is, those who would have contracted Covid – 19 asymptomatically and antibodies have already developed, both the presence of subjects currently asymptomatic positive who although they have no obvious symptoms of the infection, they spread the infection and still feed the epidemic.

In fact, only recently, the diagnostic swab that certifies coronavirus infection should no longer be performed – as per initial government provisions – only on symptomatic patients, that is, those with a feverish state above 37, 3 degrees. In theory, and in part also in practice, the execution of the diagnostic swab can now also be extended to asymptomatic subjects who have been in close contact with an infected patient , regardless of their state of health and the possible presence of symptoms associated with Covid – 19.

Taking note of these new methods of investigation, we asked for an opinion on the possible measures to be taken to exit the state of quarantine without taking risks to the biologist expert in nano-biotechnology Carlo Roccio , former consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in about the Covid emergency – 19, and owner of the Clonit , an Italian biotech company specializing in research and development of molecular biology diagnostic systems (the first in the world to develop a rapid test for Ebola ), also producer of the Quanty COVID 19 CE-IVD , the first certified test for Coronavirus, currently in use in 1st Italian hospitals including the Sacco of Milan and the Spallanzani of Rome, and which in just under two hours allows you to analyze the swabs, also identifying the vir load wings of the infection. «Technically it is a quantitative test: it does not only say whether the buffer is positive or negative, but also determines the amount of virus present. This is an important diagnostic aspect “, specifies Roccio,” since in the patient the trend of the viral load is closely linked to the progress of the disease “.

According to the biologist Roccio, the solution to break the chain of contagion and at the same time proceed towards a progressive recovery of activities and social relationships would consist in an action strategy based on a double investigation: diagnostic and epidemiological. “On the one hand, it would be necessary to extend the test of swabs for specific nuclei, in order to identify the positive asymptomatic subjects, that is those who have not yet developed the symptoms (or perhaps they have done so or will do so in a mild form), but which are equally contagious, in order to prepare for isolation, “he explains. « This is the case of the family entourage of patients hospitalized for Covid – 19, on which the swab for diagnosis is not always carried out , but which could be infected. At the same time, “continues the expert,” we could proceed with an epidemiological survey on the population of a region , that through a quick blood test (similar to the analyzes carried out, for example, to check if you are immune to toxoplasmosis, ed ) may reveal the presence of antibodies and attest a conquered immunity to the virus “.

Probably, once the responses were obtained and analyzed by means of a swab analysis and blood test , the reintegration into the activities of negative and immunized subjects would become risk-free , without prejudice to the fact that each region may have different timings depending on the level of epidemic that occurs within it.

A pioneer, in this sense, is the Veneto Region, which already in recent weeks had independently carried out a massive check on the positivity of its inhabitants, making swabs on over 100 thousand people. Right here, a specific “is being launched for the first time ever in Italy” Covid serological diagnostics project – 19 », or an epidemiological analysis by blood test to verify the presence of antibodies – confirming the state of immunity to the virus – for about 60 thousand health workers of the public system and 20 thousand employees of rest homes. Will it just be the beginning?

