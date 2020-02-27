coronavirus,-are-the-tokyo-2020-olympics-really-at-risk-of-cancellation?

«Cancel or postpone the main sporting events in the next two weeks in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus ». For the first time since the outbreak, the Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe addresses the organizers of sporting events : “The next few days,” he said during a meetings on the topic, «will be extremely important for the prevention of the escalation of the infection “.

Words in line with those of many others his international Parisians, engaged in their countries to to face the emergency . The difference, however, is that in Japan between approximately 150 days are scheduled for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 : that's why Abe just says the word « sport » to catalyze the attention of the world press. But the Games really risk a postponement or – worst case scenario – the annulment?

It is too early to say, but certainly today no hypothesis is excluded : Abe ended up in the crosshairs of the international community who accused him of having managed poorly the question Diamond Princess. And recently Dick Pound , the oldest member of the IOC, said that there are still three months to make a decision: “If the situation remains this,” he told the Associated Press, «we will think of the cancellation“.

It would be the fourth modern Olympiad to jump in 124 years, after those canceled due to the World Wars : in 1916 in Berlin , on 1944 in London and in 1940 right in Tokyo , which therefore risks a resounding encore. Although the comparison between the coronavirus and a world conflict is pure madness , the authorities want however be sure that the Japanese Games are held in the most complete security to, for the public and athletes.

«The Olympics will absolutely “, instead declared with great optimism Giovanni Malagò , president of the CONI . «Every day we talk to the IOC and there is no inverse element , I give you my word of honor ». Will it be true? For sure – virus or non-virus – the Japanese organizational machine is proceeding quickly, but for a month now the eyes of the institutions are understandably focused also elsewhere .

