coronavirus:-armored-spain,-pure-france-(with-“pens-brought-from-home”-to-vote)

«Washed hands and pens from home » . Until a few weeks ago the appeal of the French interior minister on the occasion of the municipal elections would have sounded absurd. Not today , because the Europe whole is fighting the difficult battle against coronavirus and therefore , with millions of citizens called to the polls , it is right that the government gives precise recommendations . The same government that, a few hours before, has armored the town by closing bars, shops and restaurants.

In France , in fact, now they are almost touching i five thousand cases ascertained, including the minister Franck Riester and the deputy minister Brune Poirson : this is how President Macron decided for the general lockout in order to contain the infections , but did not postpone the voting. Obviously unleashing a sea of ​​ controversy : there are dozens of cases where the staff necessary to open the seats and on social media the hashtag is strong #jeniraipasvoter (I will not go to vote ).

Critical days also in Spain , where even the wife of the first Minister Sanchez tested positive for Covid – 19: there are beyond 6400 cases and the situation, especially in Madrid , worries the authorities. “It's time for responsibility and social discipline,” said the head of the government in an extraordinary conference, called to announce the immediate adoption of the « Italian model ». “It is necessary to protect people, by protecting ourselves “.

Therefore forbidden any movement if not «for purchase food or pharmaceutical products “and close” all commercial activities, except of the basic needs ». The measures are in force for 15 days and may be extended : “I know they are drastic measures “, he concluded Sanchez, “we are prepared for the state of maximum alert. We have clear political ideas, although we know that a similar decree unfortunately will also bring consequences“.

Sacrifices to get out of the emergency together .

