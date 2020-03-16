coronavirus,-arnold-schwarzenegger:-quarantine-with-a-pony-and-a-donkey

In times of coronavirus , there are many people who – wisely – have decided to go into voluntary quarantine . Often with one's partner , with one's children , or even with their own pets . This is the case of Arnold Schwarzenegger who, after the Californian tightening around clubs and movements , has opted for home isolation together with his family and his details four-legged friends.

«Forget gyms and public places», states in a video posted on social media , next to Whiskey pony and all 'Lulu donkey . «Look how we have fun at home: they like the carrots , we all eat here, no more restaurants . I am 72 years old but this advice applies to everyone: stay home as much as possible . Listen to the experts and not the idiots. If we respect the rules , I am sure we will come out of it together. “

For the actor of Terminator , sit at the table together with Whiskey and Lulù is a classic, regardless of Covid – 19: « Never eat alone », he wrote two months ago, showing precisely the pony – already the protagonist of numerous social clips – and the donkey . Complete the “team” of the house animals the dog Cherry , to which Schwarzenegger has tried to teach how to wash your hands well to avoid spreading the virus.

«I wanted to do a tutorial for her, but I realize that you will certainly be more careful », if he laughs Schwarzy , governor of the California from 2003 to the 2011. «Protect yourself and stay safe, even by washing your hands well. Listen to the scientists and not the fanfaroni. Together we can slow down the pandemic if we start to protect ourselves with each other . ” Who knows if Whiskey and Lulu also understood the suggestion .

