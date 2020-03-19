coronavirus,-babysitting-bonus:-only-for-regular-employment-contracts

The “Cura Italia” decree with measures to support workers, families and businesses in difficulty due to the coronavirus emergency has put on the plate 25 billion euros. Among the support provided to families, as an alternative to parental leave which provides for an allowance equal to 50% of remuneration and intended for employees of the private sector, the measure also introduces a baby-sitting voucher within the maximum overall limit of 600 euro to be used for services already carried out.

Be careful though, the bonus can only be paid to baby-sitting services with a regular employment contract, i.e. to all those reports regularly registered with INPS . It is therefore necessary to be in order and it is useful to remember that the provision of the Government also provides for the suspension of contributions and the social security and welfare payments of the compulsory insurance premiums due by domestic employers expiring from 23 February at 31 May 2020.

The measure as well as being an economic support for families can be a valid incentive to the emergence of undeclared work in the sector favoring the stipulation of regular employment contracts. The same is true of Monica Archibugi, founder of Le Cicogne , the portal that brings together questions and offer of services for children and baby-sitting: «This is a necessary clarification, given the widespread and deleterious practice of illegal work in the field of domestic work in Italy. It's time to get the housework in order, as we already do on our site “.

As was expected, given the closed schools, the demand for baby sitting services has increased significantly . The same site Le Cicogne has recorded an exponential increase: «In two weeks we have recorded a doubling of the babysitters available of over 3 thousand units (out of a total of subscribers of approximately 80 thousand). Furthermore, in March there was a + 100% of regularized employment relationships »more Monica Archibugi.

To understand the extent of undeclared work in the childcare sector data is useful. According to Domina and Moressa Foundation's report on domestic work, “black” involves about 1 million and 200 thousand operators including domestic workers, carers and babysitters. About 6 workers on 10 where the 900 thousand regulars registered by INPS would represent a poor man 42% of the total. Their emergence would entail for the State a collection of 1.4 billion contributions per year and 645 millions of personal income tax , in total over 3 billion euros.

