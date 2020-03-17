coronavirus,-because-experts-say-they-take-off-shoes-and-clothes-when-returning-home

News about Sars-CoV-2 continues to circulate and sometimes to alarm. This is why we have tried to understand with the experts how to behave and what to do when we return home after going out for shopping or for other reasons of necessity

(photo: Getty Images)

We know that the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 si transmits via the saliva particles in contact with the mucous membranes and that for this maintain the distance of at least one meter and frequently washing your hands , together with all the measures indicated by the government, such as staying at home, are essential tools for contain the infection. But when we go out, to shop or for health or necessity reasons, we must be careful of the surfaces and materials with which we come into contact, such as purchased items ? And what about the clothes ? We have tried to clarify with the experts: here's how to behave when we return home.

Shoes and clothes

“In general a hygienic habit – explained to Wired Walter Ricciardi , Italian member of the Executive Committee of the World Health Organization and adviser to the Minister of Health – provides that when you return from outside you take off shoes and clothes and put them in dedicated environments, such as a drawer or a compartment of the wardrobe, and not for example in the kitchen or in the bathroom, and then wash your hands thoroughly. But this always applies and for the prevention of any more or less serious infection “.

However, it is clear that in this precise historical moment, with the pandemic of Covid – 19, the attention and alert are high and a message of this kind can give rise to incorrect interpretations or excessive alarmism , if not anxiety. “This is not the goal of the message” , explains Ricciardi . “It is a good idea. It must be considered that shoes and clothes are a bit like our shield , our film that protects us from the outside. For this, but without any alarm, it would be better to take them off and set them aside when we enter the house, using clothing different when we are in our home. All this while noting that objects and clothes are not among the main transmission routes of the virus “.

Furthermore, adds the expert, you don't have to change clothes every time you go out. “When you go out you can put on the same clothes placed in the drawer or closet from the previous exit “, Ricciardi specifies. “And you don't have to wash your clothes every time, it being understood that even using the same sweaters or sweaters for a long time is not a good choice” .

The other objects

You must not be afraid of an contagion from objects , such as explains Ricciardi. “This is not the mechanism by which we become infected. It is good to remember – specifies – that the contagion by contact from surfaces , therefore also from goods or other objects, are not among the main transmission routes of the new coronavirus, as they have stressed the authorities. It is no coincidence that for this reason the World Health Organization has not put any veto on the circulation of goods “. But that on the contrary, he recommended that you wash your hands frequently and appreciated the measures taken by Italy to contain the infection. “These measures – adds Ricciardi – are the essential and indispensable tools to stop the spread of the virus “.

What the research says

A study being published in the New England Journal of Medicine , still not peer-reviewed but available in preprint on medrXiv , indicated that the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus could remain until 24 hours on the cardboard and up to 3 days on plastic and steel surfaces . However, the research highlights that despite this permanence, the concentration of the virus – or rather its title, or the amount of viral particles present in the sample – is very low .

“This is not a new item or one that should worry us” , pointed out to Wired Massimo Andreoni , scientific director of the Italian Society of infectious and tropical diseases. The expert points out that there is other evidence on the subject, including a study on the new coronavirus that we have already talked about, which highlight a potential persistence of the virus on the surfaces also for a few days. “What matters compared to the risk of contagion – explains Andreoni – beyond the presence of the virus is the infectious load or the viral title, i.e. the concentration of virus present and vital, linked to the capacity of a given sample of infect and be the basis of an infection. And the study in question shows that it is very low, therefore the ability to infect is also very low “. The data confirms the fact that the goods, such as the cardboard packages are safe . “What remains perishing – concludes Andreoni – after touching surfaces and other items when you are away from home, it is washing your hands frequently and not touching your eyes , nose and mouth before washing your hands ”.