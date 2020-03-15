coronavirus,-because-our-isolation-is-serving-to-save-lives

The latest data released by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità , in the context of health monitoring relating to the spread of the new Coronavirus, speak of 17. 750 cases in Italy (data updated on Saturday 14 March). At the moment, then, the healed individuals are 1. 439, while they amount to 7. 426 patients still hospitalized with symptoms, at 1. 518 those undergoing intensive care and at 7 . 680 those in home isolation.

The general fear, which has led to the most recent government provisions concerning semi-total home isolation, is that the infection spreads quickly among the population and that the health system is overwhelmed by more requests for hospitalization than if can actually manage them.

A scenario which, in the absence of sufficient intensive care places, would also risk worsening the mortality rate linked to the new coronavirus (which worldwide is around 1%).

The overcrowding of hospitals can however be prevented with specific interventions and protective measures such as those we have been witnessing in recent weeks: closing of schools and meeting places, cancellation of events, work from home, self-quarantine, self-isolation, all to avoid contact with the crowd and prevent the virus from spreading quickly.

Epidemiologists all over the world call this strategy of preventing an exponential peak, “ flattening the curve “, and even if it does not reduce the total cases, it slows down the rate of an epidemic, which can be crucial. The special chart, created for the first time by the CDC, went viral with the help of the hashtag # FlattenTheCurve .

Our #FlattenTheCurve graphic is now up on @Wikipedia with proper attribution & a CC-BY-SA license. Please share far & wide and translate it into any language you can! Details in the thread below. #Covid _ 19 #COVID 2019 #COVID 19 #coronavirus Thanks to @XTOTL & @TheSpinoffTV pic.twitter.com/BQop7yWu1Q – Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) March 10, 2020

Flattening the curve means that all the social distancing measures now implemented by us in Italy, but also in places affected by the infection such as South Korea, and on a smaller scale Seattle and Santa Clara County, California , do not help so much to prevent the disease, but rather to slow down the frequency with which people get sick .

The advice for people over the age of 60 years and those with chronic diseases – the two groups considered most vulnerable Covidian pneumonia – 19 – to avoid contact with other people as much as possible. If many do, the spread of the disease will slow down, which means that the elderly of our families will be able to have a hospital bed if they need it.

Even if you are young and healthy, the suggestion is to follow the measures of social removal to avoid further spread of the virus. Staying at home helps prevent overloading the national health system.

Since hospitals are already doing everything in their power and often even more, rationing health masks, preparing to mount temporary structures, etc. they risk collapse if due to excessive requests hospitalization will no longer be able to manage all people with Covid – 19 , in addition to their routine patients.

One thing people can do to help with this situation is to stay home if you don't feel well, if you have received a formal Covid diagnosis – 19 and related advice for self-isolation and also in all other cases where there are no symptoms, but out of caution and respect for others it is equally decided to isolate oneself within one's own home. In this way, the national health system will be able to focus on patients who really need support to overcome this epidemic.

