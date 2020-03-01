coronavirus:-because-the-elderly-deserve-more-respect

“All the confirmed victims are elderly people with various pathologies” . They are telling us so many times that what was supposed to be reassurance is slowly turning into a dead end trap, a dead end that throws despair and unease.

Since the coronavirus emergency started, it is repeated that the elderly, all those who fall into the so-called “fifth band”, that of the over sixty-five, are the weak link , the subjects who, for one reason or another, are more exposed not only to the coronavirus, but to any other type of virus and bacterium.

They have the lowest defenses, they say. In case of illness they have longer healing times, they repeat. Few, however, seem to realize not only that the elderly are the “hard core” of the country, but above all that it is not said that if you have blown out seventy candles you are automatically sentenced to greater fragility.

“If a grandfather dies, it is not less valuable than the death of a younger person” commented Lino Banfi asked by Adnkronos, and that is precisely what certain derives from collective hysteria seem to suggest these days of high alert. As if in some way we were reassured by the fact that only the elderly risk it . Beyond the fact that there are many under sixty-five exposed more than others to contagion because they are affected by previous pathologies and equipped with immune defenses not as resistant as one might think, this “terrorism” towards those who are older, this discharge of responsibility towards the people who every day are told that “all the confirmed victims are elderly people affected by different pathologies”, is not a victory for the new generations, but a defeat for all.

The fact that many of them survived epidemics such as typhoid, paratyphoid and viral hepatitis and that over the years they have seen so many of them to waterproof themselves from threats such as coronavirus is something that seems to slip from our fingers with disarming ease. We are so accustomed to brand the elderly as weak people, bent by age, that the fact that they are in some ways stronger than us, especially in spirit, does not it touches us in the slightest . Perhaps, in a difficult moment like this we should have an extra thought towards them. If for no other reason than this slow policy of annihilation and isolation takes on ever more disconsolating outlines with each passing day, to be fought with positivity and help from others.

