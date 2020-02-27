coronavirus,-because-the-modal-health-organization-is-in-italy

Delegations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control have arrived in Rome. Today the meeting at the Ministry of Health

(photo: Getty Images)

Beyond 300 people infected by Sars-Cov-2 and 4 other victims in the last hours (the balance thus rises to 11), yet even the international authorities reassure: Italy is handling the emergency well . And to help our country to implement the most suitable strategies to contain the infection on 25 February delegations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), which today 26 February in the late morning at the Ministry of Health will meet our minister Roberto Speranza and his staff.

As stated in a note from the WHO, the purpose of this summit is “to help the Italian authorities to understand the situation “ and ” give support on clinical management, prevention and control of infection, surveillance and risk communication “.

The goal is to limit the transmission from person to person , collaborating with the Italian government “to protect the health of all” , he stressed Hans Kluge , WHO regional director for Europe upon arrival of the team of experts in our country. “The mission in Italy is one of the ways in which WHO and Europe support the countries of the region. We work with Member States to ensure they are ready to face Covid – 19, possible new cases and a possible localized spread “.

@ WHO_Europe emergencies team is already on the ground with in 🇮🇹 meeting with @MinisteroSalute amid ongoing #COVID 19 outbreak, helping coordinate response. Later today I fly to Rome to support and take part in a joint press conference. – Hans Kluge (@hans_kluge) February 25, 2020

At the meeting at the Ministry of Health – scheduled for 11: 15 and at the conclusion of which there will be a press conference – the European Commissioner for Health will also participate Stella Kyriakides and the director of the ECDC Andrea Ammon .

Italy, however – still reads in the WHO note – has moved well and continues to do so: “Measures were launched in line with the containment strategy currently implemented globally in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid – 19 “.