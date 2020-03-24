coronavirus,-bertolaso-​​positive:-«i-will-win-this-battle-too»

«I am positive for Covid – 19 ». Guido Bertolaso ​​ announced on Facebook . “When I accepted this assignment I knew what the risks I was facing were, but I could not fail to answer the call for my country” explained Bertolaso ​​in a post.

« I have some fever line, no one else symptom at the moment . Both myself and my closest collaborators are in solitary confinement and will respect the quarantine period.

I will continue to follow the work of the Fiera hospital and coordinate the work in the Marche. I will also win this battle “.

The former head of Civil Protection had recently been appointed by the president of the Lombardy Region of Fontana coordinator of the new hospital at the Fair.

Bertolaso ​​expressed his desire to continue working on the construction of the hospital in Fiera Milano, but according to the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana « it will be necessary to understand if his will to work remotely is feasible or must be replaced , in which case it is clear that there is the risk of some slowdown because he had the whole evolution of the project in hand.

«I didn't have close contracts with Bertolaso, I only saw him last Sunday for the inspection of the hospital at the Fair, I saw him only two minutes with the mask when we said goodbye . For now I am not going back to quarantine “, underlines Fontana.

But the roadmap for building the field hospital at the Fiera di Milano does not change although Bertolaso ​​is now in solitary confinement. The works, it is learned from qualified sources, will not be delayed. I were you, Bertolaso, had communicated that the first modules of the hospital with the 250 intensive care places they can be opened by the end of the next week and the idea is to arrive on time to this deadline.