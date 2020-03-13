coronavirus,-bianca-balti-in-tears-for-her-praise:-«hold-on,-i'll-come-back-to-you»

A cry of love. Extreme, unconditional. Bianca Balti , from her American residence , reads a wonderful letter addressed to her hometown, Lodi, in recent weeks brought to its knees by coronavirus : «On 19 March 1984 I was born at Ospedale Maggiore », the model begins. «I spent the 36 years of my life first dreaming of exploring the world and then doing it. I traveled for work , I visited countries out of curiosity, I lived in New York and in Spain , now I call Los Angeles “home” “.

«Because for me life has always been bigger than Lodi and the world one to be discovered » adds Bianca, slowing down a bit. “And yet, like a child who is sure of the love of his parents and feels strong in his own steps alone, I too – certain of my origins i – I was not afraid to make my experiences. Lodi is the strength that I carry inside and gives me courage “, he says again with a voice broken by tears,” the curious little girl in me who takes me far, the maternal embrace that protects me “.

Then the tragic part arrives : «Now that Lodi is suffering, my courage and my innocence waver . I don't care anymore to explore this very big world , I don't feel joy to live in sunny Los Angeles. I can't think what my next step will be . I am still, motionless, like my dear Lodi. My body is far away , but my mind is a prisoner beyond borders », underlines Bianca. «With my family , with my friends, but frankly with all of you, Lodigiani and Italians . “

The model's letter thus becomes a cry of union , ever more moving. «In this delicate moment it doesn't matter who you are , I feel you all my brothers and sisters, acquired by a struggle and by a common sense of civic . Until Italy is healed, I will be immobile with you. Immobile and proud of my origins », concludes Bianca, letting herself go to a liberating cry. « Praise I love you, stay strong so that I can come to you soon». Far away with the body, in fact, but close with the heart .

