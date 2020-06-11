coronavirus:-blood-could-predict-disease-susceptibility-and-severity

According to two recent analyzes, blood could play an important role for Covid – 19 and provide useful information for both the susceptibility and the progression of the disease

(photo: Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP via Getty Images)

The new coronavirus , we know well, affects many organs and tissues of our organism. In addition to the lungs , it also attacks the liver, brain, skin, testicles and heart. During the pandemic, for example, many studies have shown that numerous patients with Covid – 19 have also suffered serious damage to the circulatory system. And while the whole scientific community is trying to find an explanation as to why the virus causes blood clots, a frequent complication of the disease, research has just been shown to be blood of the sick could be used to predict disease progression. The study, published in the magazine Cell System , therefore represents an important step forward for the development of a diagnostic test capable of predicting whether a patient will develop severe symptoms. But not only: a search of the 23 andme company specialized in DNA analysis and in research of correlations between genome and disease risk, has found that the blood group plays a role in susceptibility to Covid – 19. According to the results, still preliminary, in fact, the blood group 0 would significantly reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus .

But what exactly emerged from these two new studies? In the first article, researchers from the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, in collaboration with the Francis Crick Institute in London, hunted for biomarkers , biological characteristics that could provide a reliable tool for predicting progression and gravity of the disease. Using innovative analytical techniques, in fact, the research team discovered some differences in the samples of blood of serious cases than those with milder symptoms. Analyzing the blood plasma of 31 patients with Covid – 19, the researchers managed to determine the levels of various proteins in the blood and identify various biomarkers , related to the severity of their disease.

From the results, in fact, they identified 27 proteins that varied quantitatively according to the severity of the disease. “These results lay the foundation for two very different applications. A possible future use would be for the prognosis of the disease ”, explains the author of the study Markus Ralser . “An early blood test would allow the doctor to predict whether a patient with Covid – 19 will develop or not severe symptoms. This could therefore save lives: the sooner doctors know which patients will need intensive care , the faster they will be able to take advantage of the treatment options available. “

Another possible future application, adds the expert, could be that of a diagnostic test , which could be more precise and objective regarding a patient's health condition. “In some cases, the symptoms of a patient do not seem to provide an accurate picture of their true state of health” , comments the author. “An objective evaluation, based on their profile of biomarkers, could be extremely useful in this sense.”

The second study, however, seems to confirm the results of two recent studies carried out in China, Italy and Spain, in which a link between blood group , determined by the ABO gene, and susceptibility and severity of the Covid- 19 . The Californian society 23 andMe, in fact, suggested as a precise typology of blood could play a protective role and make immune to coronavirus . To understand this, the researchers reviewed the data of 750 thousand participants, discovering a direct link between the patient's blood group and its susceptibility to infection. In particular, from the preliminary results it emerged that the participants with the blood group 0 have, in general, a lower probability (between 9 and 18%) to be virus positive compared to participants with other blood groups, and those more exposed to coronavirus (such as healthcare professionals) of 13 – 26% less than contracting the virus. For now, therefore, the preliminary data seem to provide evidence of the importance of a person's blood group in the various susceptibilities to coronavirus.