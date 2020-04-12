World

Coronavirus, Boris Johnson: "I risked dying, I owe everything to the doctors"

nj April 12, 2020
Coronavirus, Boris Johnson: «Ho rischiato di morire, devo tutto ai medici»

The conservative leader contracted Covid – 19 two weeks ago. But the symptoms worsened enough to force him to a sudden hospitalization in intensive care. Where, according to friends, the British Prime Minister would have risked his life

Boris Johnson , which the Coronavirus forced in intensive care, he would admit his life to doctors. Friends of the British Prime Minister allegedly explained to the press how Johnson got to face death , after contracting Covid – 19. “He was desperately close to not making it,” wrote DailyMail , explaining how British ministers and their assistants joined together in prayer for Johnson to save himself. The conservative leader, who initially downplayed Covid's virulence – 19, tested positive two weeks ago . And, after a first stay in his Downing Street apartment, with growing cough, weakness and fever, he was forced to stay in London's St. Thomas.

« I can never thank the doctors enough The British Prime Minister would have said to his closest friends. Friends who, in the days of hospitalization, were as close to him as they could. During the hospitalization, Johnson received several letters, one also from his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, who, to his own sweet words, attached an ultrasound of the arriving son.

