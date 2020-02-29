coronavirus,-but-then-what-is-the-true-(and-official)-number-of-infections-in-italy?

Beyond the 'hour by hour' updates, there is a discrepancy between the numbers given by the Ministry of Health (and by the Civil Protection) compared to those that are really confirmed: this confusion is the result of some formal complication and risks to frighten more than necessary

At 12: 30 of today's numbers officers of the Covid epidemic – 19 in Italy have been updated: 528 people tested positive at coronavirus , and 282 cases confirmed by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) . That is, the confirmed are just over half of the total. Ministry of Health and Civil Protection have a problem in data communication? Is there no confusion? It is the same problem found on Corriere della Sera from Walter Ricciardi , representative of Italy to the World Health Organization and consultant to the ministry specifically for the coronavirus emergency on yesterday's numbers: 400 cases against the 190 confirmed . Instead of dwelling on the last-minute updates, we tried to understand together with Ricciardi something more of the method with which the data are collected and communicated , perhaps with some complications too much.

“Germany, France and the United Kingdom, whose situation I know for certain, communicate the cases only when they are certain “, explained Ricciardi to Wired . “If even in Italy we used the same criterion, at 18: 00 of the 26 February we would have been stopped at 190 “. And now we would be at 282 instead of 528. But how does this discrepancy arise in almost half of the cases? “One is the total number reported by the Regions” , he explained, “while the difference from the lower value is to be considered as the calculation of suspect but unconfirmed cases , at least until there is verification by the Higher Institute of Health “.

A mechanism, this, which he illustrated to Wired also Nino Cartabellotta , president of the Gimbe foundation who is doing a independent monitoring of the cases of Codiv – 19 in Italy and also internationally. “From a technical point of view” , he reiterated, “what happens for the flow of communication is that, after a first test in hospitals where there are suspicious cases, the positives are notified to Regions , which in turn in press conference communicate the total number. However, these cases must be subjected to a subsequent validation of the test at the ISS, so there is a passage from an analysis done locally to a national one. “

The question, therefore, more than strictly health seems to be of communicative nature . “Most countries distinguish the cases they report between under investigation and confirmed “, adds Cartabellotta. “The catch lies in not having reported until today in a differentiated way the cases to be confirmed compared to those definitively confirmed. If this is the situation, the mechanism of centralization of information is not working right now “. Of course, that number 528 is not only a national internal matter, but stands out on the World Health Organization website, and shows everyone that we are the absolute third country for confirmed cases. “The data is gradually sent to an international organization, but a new ministry consultant now says, rightly , that the data communication mechanism is not in line with how it should be done. And the result is that you risk not understanding each other anything on numbers “.

Also because, by closing the circle, the data are communicated to the WHO directly by the Ministry of Health , which therefore on the one hand has to respond to the obligation of faithfully report what the regions communicate, but at the same time the theme arises whether it makes sense or not communicate or minus those cases still in doubt, the under investigation .

Solution in sight, perhaps

When asked why we are not even communicating the confirmed data to WHO and on the official channels of the Ministry, immediately reducing the total calculation of a factor of two , Ricciardi replied without hesitation: “ This is what I believe we will do from the next few hours “.

A possible correction in progress , which did not take place in the press conference late morning, which would change many of the practices we have become used to in the last few days. “ It would no longer make sense then that each Region has its own press conference in the evening” , he hypothesized Cartabellotta. “It does not make sense, in particular, that each Region communicate the cases detected in its territory if by protocol it has been established that confirmation from the Higher Institute of Health is needed “.

So are the real cases really half?

Probably not, the account recently updated to 528 could still be a good estimate , only arrived earlier than when it should have been communicated. The interesting fact, which probably only the Higher Institute of Health knows, would be the percentage of cases detected by the regions which then turned out to be false positives . If the incident occurred in Piedmont, where the 3 cases in Turin were then reduced to 1, the variation could be much less significant on large numbers .

“I don't know the exact statistics” , Explained to Wired Ricciardi, “but I believe that the most of these cases will be confirmed . But it is still wrong to say that they are cases before their confirmation: if I have to give a diagnosis I give it when I am certain , not when the suspect . It may also be that in the end all those cases will be confirmed “, he concluded, “but if the Regions continue to communicate them pending confirmation, we are obliged to give them to the WHO. So I hope that today a rigorous flow will be created whereby the cases are communicated not by the regions but by the Higher Institute of Health “.

To support the hypothesis that in the next few days the great majority of cases under investigation will continue to be confirmed however it is also Cartabellotta , which adds a note of detail. “There are laboratories, such as the Sacco of Milan or the Spallanzani of Rome, which have such experience in order to make these confirmations already at the regional level without going to the national one. The equipment is so sophisticated that it can be argued that what confirms the bag must then be confirmed to new from Iss. Since the procedure is not written, we know that there are regional reference centers that do this test, but regions that have a highly qualified center can directly confirm them “.

The data is emblematic, updated at the end of the day on 26 February, given today at 12: 30 by Civil Protection. “Are confirmed 282 cases on 282 samples that have been analyzed ” , said in a press conference Angelo Borelli . In practice, according to this latest survey we have a 100% of confirmations . Borrelli also reiterated, answering questions from journalists, that it would have been chaos if the Civil Protection had communicated a figure lower than the sum of those disseminated by individual regions. “From the point of view of official communication we are giving transparent information, and we imagine that the ISS will gradually confirm the data we are already giving “, he concluded.

So in any case, even in the hypothesis of the downsizing of the numbers, we would be third in the world ranking (or at least not far from the quarters, Japan), but we could see a less alarmist number next to the name of our country. At least temporarily, in fact with a temporal discrepancy of a couple of days, pending confirmation and formalization.