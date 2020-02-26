coronavirus:-canceled-trips,-refunds-and-reservations.-what-to-know-and-what-to-do

What happens in the world of travel? While more and more countries have imposed blockades and quarantines on Italian tourists (find the provisions in force in each country's dossiers on the site Viaggiare Sicuri ) many citizens choose not to confirm their departures also to places where there are no restrictions.

In the press release issued by Astoi, the National Association of Tour operators , it is stated that “in recent weeks the organized tourism sector (travel agencies and tour operators) has not only witnessed a zeroing of demand towards China and other Asian destinations, but also a blocking of the demand for travel in general for all destinations in the world , in addition and to a doubling of requests for cancellation of trips . In addition, some foreign countries are adopting restrictive measures against the entry of Italian travelers, a factor that determines a further increase in the damage, which is already very substantial “.

It is therefore not only a matter of shortcomings of incoming tourism but also of outgoing tourism which, it should not be forgotten, includes business travel, school trips, events, conferences. The damage to tourism companies is high, and for this reason the National Association asks the government to declare the sector's state of crisis and to launch extraordinary measures to support companies in the sector on the entire national territory, from tax relief to facilitated access for businesses to social safety nets.

Giorgio Palmuzi , President of Enit-National Tourism Agency, invites the unity of all operators at this time and reminds that the Italian tourism system for the year 2020 has important promotion and reception plans that cannot be overlooked: «The international situation that now seems critical will bring out new common energies and Enit will continue to do its part , continuing its activities on the domestic and international markets with force ». And he comments: “ Tourist Italy risks in this moment to make own goal , to self-harm by stressing precautionary measures with hyperrealism that becomes surrealism. The Peninsula is showing more and more its records and has in front of it a 2020 with a strategy oriented towards new markets and segments. It is necessary to give ever greater centrality to the sector which represents almost 13% of GDP and with 4.2 million employees makes Italy is a leader in Europe “.

REFUNDS

But what happens to those who have had to give up their trip for reasons of force majeure, for example because they are heading to some of the countries that imposed the blockades, or who simply preferred not to leave? Massimiliano Dona , President of the National Consumer Association comments: “On travel, a distinction must be made on a case-by-case basis. If there is a real difficulty, I do not recommend or prohibit entry, the consumer is entitled to a refund of the amount paid, but not to compensation precisely because of force majeure. Of course, on the other side there is a tour operator who is crushed between anvil and hammer, but unfortunately the latter is protected between a company and a consumer. From here to return the money in the pocket to consumers passes us. We advise you to write to the tour operator, agency or airline, a copy email with our association (info@consumatori.it) a request in which the travel and a refund of the amount paid, the full price or the deposit is requested. Some companies, such as Italo and Trenitalia , have spontaneously declared that they will reimburse travel in the forbidden areas, others such as Ryanair are currently refusing refunds. “

Specifies Massimiliano Dona: « Obviously the premise that reimbursements are due only to situations related to the virus . If the consumer goes to a non-risky area, obtaining compensation is very difficult, because if anything, it is a personal caution in not wanting to attend the airport. Unless it is a person with a difficult health picture, in which case he would be entitled to a refund. As we said, it must be assessed on a case-by-case basis. “

Regarding the theme, not secondary to events, museums, concerts, football matches , the President of the Association comments: «Some sports clubs that will play matches behind closed doors they are refunding tickets. Others like Juventus are refusing, because it is not foreseen by their contracts, which we believe to be oppressors: a company cannot refuse to refund the ticket for a game behind closed doors. Once again, the latter wins between the company and the consumer “.

To plan your trips in the future, it is a good idea to take out cancellation policies , which cost around 50 euros. By doing so, you can safely book a holiday for the summer with the possibility of giving up without losing money, and perhaps, by booking today, you can also save. I would add that booking now is also a way to give a positive signal to our companies and to say that we haven't been bending over this week “.