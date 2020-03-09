coronavirus,-chiara-ferragni-and-fedez's-fundraiser-flies:-a-million-and-a-half-in-a-few-hours

Italy tightens the ranks and fights – united – against the coronavirus . After the extreme provisions of the central government for face the emergency , here the ball passes into the hands of citizens. In addition to respecting safety rules , there are those who have gone further and has decided to make an economic donation to support the structures. A noble gesture , made easier and more immediate – for anyone who wanted to do it – by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez .

The fashion blogger and the rapper, in fact, have inaugurated a fundraiser in collaboration with the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan: «It serves to support intensive therapies and to create new places, which as you know are necessary for the seriously ill “, explains the couple, who opened the project with the their personal donation. «With the possible expansion of the epidemic there will be more and more need beds . So from the Italians, together we are the force “.

A message that has been received on the fly by the followers of Ferragnez : the fundraising, in fact, has exceeded the two million euros in just 8 hours. “This is the power of social media when used in the right way”, he rejoices Chiara on her account. «We continue to donate and make a difference ». Many stars who supported the cause and spread the project on their social profiles, by the actress Alessandra Mastronard i to the footballer Paulo Dybala.

Among other things, it is recent news that even large fashion houses have made substantial donations to support hospitals in the fight against Covid – 19 : the group Armani , for example, donated one million and 250 thousand euros to three hospitals in Milan, at Spallanzani in Rome and in support of the Civil Protection activity. Also Bulgari and Dolce & Gabbana have chosen to make their contribution to the cause with large donations to two different institutes.

Because everyone, in this situation, can do their part .

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni and the coronavirus: when the influencer does his duty

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni also cancels her commitments: «I will stay with my family»