coronavirus,-closes-extensions-until-april-13th:-let's-not-make-mistakes-now

Italy stops until after Easter. Government decision on restrictive measures taken. The government thus « extends until 13 April all the limitation measures to the individual activities and displacements adopted so far “.

The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, said in the information to the Senate. «We must not make mistakes now, and therefore I pay attention to the easy optimisms, there is the risk of compromising the sacrifices that we are making , we must not confuse the first positive signals as a ceased alarm signal “.

“The experts,” he added, “say that we are on the right track, and that the drastic measures taken are starting to give results. But it would be an unforgivable mistake to exchange this first result for a definitive defeat del Coronavirus , it is a long battle, and we must not let our guard down. “

« For a short period we will have to know how to manage a transition phase », the minister then said. “It will be essential to graduate the reduction of the current limitations by adopting adequate and proportional prevention measures to prevent new and serious outbreaks of infection from re-exploding”. On the modalities “scientists are at work”.

As regards the vaccine, the minister considers it the indispensable goal for a true return to normal: « Without a vaccine – he said – we will never defeat Covid , we are all aware that for a short time we will have to know manage this transition phase and avoid the explosion of new outbreaks “.