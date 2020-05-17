coronavirus,-conte-reopens-italy.-«encouraging-results»

«We face this phase two with the desire to start again, but with caution», Giuseppe Conte showed himself to be moderately optimistic in the press conference of 16 May. «Yesterday we approved the decree-law which from Monday 18 in May allows us to enter fully into phase two; we have also completed the dpcm with the implementing rules of this decree-law “.

The data of the epidemiological curve would be encouraging , according to the Prime Minister “confirm that the collective efforts made so far have produced the expected results: the number of patients has fallen , of the infected, of the deaths, the number of healed has increased.

We have also strengthened our hospital facilities: we have new places in intensive and sub-intensive care. We also increased controls with swabs and serological tests; we are now about to experience the new Immuni app. Ultimately, we are in a position to face this phase two with confidence but also a sense of responsibility “.

The President Conte then illustrated the main measures contained in the Dpcm.

“ From Monday we will move within the region without any limitation: therefore go to self-certifications . This means leaving the house without having to justify the reasons for the move. You can go wherever you want: in a shop, in the mountains, at the lake, at the sea . Social life also resumes, meetings with friends resume. Of course, there is still a ban on leaving home for those who are positive for the virus, for those who are placed in quarantine. Restrictions also remain for those with symptoms attributable to Covid – 19, who will have to stay at home. The ban on gathering people in public places remains. In this phase, however, the distance of one meter must be respected and, also, we recommend that you bring the mask with you, which must also be worn in some specific places . In any case, we always recommend wearing it indoors or outdoors in the event – imagine – of a particularly crowded street where there was a risk or the impossibility of respecting distances “.

Conte therefore explained that up to June 3 interregional travel will be possible only for work, health and urgency reasons. Starting from that date, if the data continue to be encouraging, as well as throughout Italy, it will be possible to travel within the states of the European Union, without having to quarantine for those arriving in Italy .

As regards commercial activities, from 18 May retail stores will reopen (such as clothing, footwear etc.), activities related to personal care (hairdressers, barbers and beauty centers), as well as activities for restaurants (bar restaurants, pizzerias, ice cream shops, pubs, etc.). All this on condition that the Regions ascertain that the epidemiological curve is under control and that safety protocols are adopted.

Also starting from from Monday the bathing establishments will be able to resume their activity, as well as the training of team sports will be allowed and the museums will reopen. All always respecting the specific security protocols.

From May 18 the resumption of liturgical and religious celebrations is also expected in compliance with the safety provisions established in the signed protocols in recent days by the government and the representatives of the various religious communities.

Finally, President Conte announced that the reopening of gyms, swimming pools, sports centers has been scheduled since 25 and since 15 June will be able to resume their cinema and theaters activities . From that date, moreover, “a range of various recreational and recreational offers will be available to our children. And here I must once again thank the local authorities for having collaborated profitably in the development of this range of activities and offers. ” Instead, we have to wait still for the football championship: «We must understand and wait for the conditions for the recovery to be achieved in maximum safety. You need to have some extra guarantees that are not currently available. We hope to have them soon. “

The President finally pointed out that the individual Regions will have the opportunity to decide whether to extend or restrict the measures based on the assessments of the epidemiological data of their territories.

